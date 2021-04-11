Since the dawn of human conscious awareness, our ancestors became aware of the transcendent.
In the first song or prayer (or cave art), there was awareness of a greater reality bearing upon their lives in this material world. While part of the origin of religion everywhere, this awareness also touches on the urge to discover more about that which is far away or invisible, including early ideas on the mathematical structure of the world.
Yet discovering the truth we seek can be arduous, like trying to catch an image in a fog. In suffering, Job begged for God’s presence. Socrates quested for ideals without hypocrisy.
Ancient Greeks, Hindus, Chinese, Egyptians, Celts — all included people living with an awareness of the transcendent, some more attune than others.
The drudgery of work can dull a sense of the transcendent. The fight for survival often eradicates it for many. Today, the chatter of television commercials and a steady diet of entertainment is enough. Why look at the stars and feel a sense of mystery?
In the history of Israel, the Jews developed awareness of a holy intervention at specific times in their history. They did not think God endorsed every aspect of their history or the lives of their heroes, but that at select moments God did intervene to steer and direct events. God worked within human conditions to achieve a holy purpose that included revelation.
This means God wanted to be known, but in ways appropriate to a divine-human relationship. Therefore God had to take the initiative and prepare generations of humans, each with mortal bodies and wayward souls, for further revelation. Through all the fog of human confusion the ancient Jews perceived that God is holy.
Holy? We think of the concept as clean morality, but that does not carry half the biblical meaning. The holy points to what is transcendent of all creaturely power, goodness or possibility of comprehensive knowing and controlling.
Our holy God created the universe and the framework for all that happens within time. The same Lord of history elected to use Israel in order to bring redemption and reconciliation to the human family through Israel’s Messiah (“the anointed one”). No one could anticipate in advance all God was preparing to do for both the chosen people and the world, any more than we can today anticipate all God is preparing to do in the future. Yet the Jews had a sense they were part of something so special that it marked them as a people set apart, and this enduring gift of election also became a burden.
The expectation of a Messiah was long a part of Jewish hopes by the time Jesus of Nazareth came on the scene. This prophetic dream was kept alive across many generations.
No one else awakened the disciples’ awareness of the holy like Jesus. In his presence, people felt the mist clear as he brought greater definition and disclosure of God’s heart. He took them far beyond anything they had anticipated. Some moved from thinking of him as a prophet and teacher of Scripture to an awareness that he could be the long-promised Messiah.
In days spent with Jesus, the transcendent presence of God came so close to ordinary people in surprising and powerful ways. They were not stunned and awed with tricks of dazzling amazement, but healed. Body, mind and spirit were given a new harmony.
Many whom he healed were destitute and without a network of support. Reconciliations were also made possible. Jesus likely reminded them of stories about Elijah and Elisha, prophets who ministered to widows and orphans as well as entered kings’ palaces. Jesus did the same, but refused to meet with the one king who desired to see him.
In his presence, God seemed close enough to touch, almost. A powerful sense of the transcendent likely made some people silent rather than talkative.
Then, in one night, he was taken from them and, the next day, crucified. Death by crucifixion cannot be described without obscene descriptions. It was unbearable to watch. Jesus’ death killed the sense that God was near.
It placed beyond reach any psychological or spiritual advantage the disciples could have gained afterwards from moving his body in secret. To even pretend that he had risen while knowing where the body was located would have impaired their psychological balance. Why invent a story from which no one could benefit?
That Jesus was risen on the third day was a truth which encountered many disciples. Risen to enduring life. Once again, God took the initiative in unexpected ways. The moment itself was not observed, but the effects moved forward like a fast train.
Then was Jesus’ death revealed as something included in God’s purpose, a gift of mercy that transcends human expectation or gratitude.