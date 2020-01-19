Our focus is on Matthew 2, with a word about Matthew’s use of Jewish prophets. There were two different ways in which ancient Jews searched out ancient prophecies in the Scriptures. Predictive prophecy was prophecy in words. The search began with the ancient prediction and looked forward in time from that moment to its fulfillment.
Typology was prophecy in pictures, which began with a recent event or person wherein God appeared to be working, and then looked backward in time for a similar pattern, picture, or theme. Typology was a form of allegory, but not allegory based on a fiction.
Karlfried Froehlich of Princeton Seminary explains. Predictive prophecy “predicts by means of the word while typology does so by means of ‘things’ — institutions, events, persons.” This way of searching the Scriptures was considered a legitimate spiritual exercise, comparing the ways God interacts in human history. People did not disregard predictive prophecies, but looked also for similar patterns in historical moments.
Sometimes Matthew searched for both types of prophecies, but in harmony with typology, his gaze always was on the recent events concerning the life of Jesus of Nazareth. Everything began with Jesus, then where he could, connections were made with the Scriptures, sometimes only with one word or phrase. But that one word or phrase (“a virgin shall conceive” or “out of Egypt have I called my son”) was enough to evoke a picture in the mind’s eye, enough to fan the flames of imagination and reflection. He wanted to provoke his readers to see that the God who worked in ancient Israel’s history is still at work today. He wanted every person to think about what God had done so recently for their redemption.
This bypasses the discussion of what the prophets thought in their original historic context, and whether Matthew used them properly. But in using a typological approach to prophecy, Matthew was following good Jewish practice. We know from the Dead Sea Scrolls that the Essene “pesher” interpretation of the prophet Habakkuk was typological. They looked first at the recent person, their Teacher of Righteousness, founder or leader, and then showed he was serving God according to similar patterns and themes found in Scripture.
Why is this important? Using this approach Matthew would not have started with the story of Moses’ infancy, endangered by the wicked Pharaoh, and written a fictional story about Jesus’ infancy to match it. He would have started with known events from the life of Jesus, including the danger from Herod’s soldiers, probably using the family of Jesus as sources of information.
He searched out the pattern of Jesus’ life and examined the Scriptures for similar patterns and themes. According to Matthew, who appears to write realistically, the history of Jesus’ infancy included a flight to Egypt.
It was not unusual for babies born to noble or royal families to be endangered. Two boy princes never came out of the Tower of London alive when their uncle, Richard III, became their Protector. In his paranoia, Herod murdered three of his own adult sons because he feared their rivalry. Could Herod fear the use others would make of a baby born at Bethlehem in Davidic lineage? Joseph did not wait to find out.
In the first century there was a long-established route for refugees fleeing trouble in Jerusalem, starting with Jeroboam who fled from Solomon. Many thousands fled to Egypt when the Babylonians ravaged the land and destroyed Jerusalem. The Jewish community in Alexandria became so large that the Romans feared trouble there when the Jewish revolt broke out in Jerusalem in 66 AD. Roman ships unloaded troops in Egypt before going east. The Romans slaughtered many thousands of Jewish men in Alexandria, in a preemptive strike to eliminate trouble from that quarter.
The Jewish community in Egypt was large and well established by the time Joseph and Mary fled there. The young couple could expect help in the form of housing and work opportunities. Meanwhile, the wise men (magi from Persia/Iran) had provided them funds in the form of gold. And the trading value of frankincense and myrrh was high in Egypt. They could provide for themselves without becoming a burden on others.
One recapitulation of Israel’s history in Jesus’ personal life was that he, like his ancestors in Moses’ day, spent time in Egypt. Using Hosea 11:1, which in turn used Numbers 24:8 (singular “him”), Matthew presents the childhood history of Jesus as the dawning of the Messianic age, says Richard France. The ultimate meaning of Jesus’ life concerned rescue, illustrated here by the escape that saved his young life, involving helpful people from Iran to Egypt.
Today, when you help those in need, is God helping them through you? Can we connect with an ancient pattern?
Our focus is on Matthew 2, with a word about Matthew’s use of Jewish prophets. There were two different ways in which ancient Jews searched out ancient prophecies in the Scriptures. Predictive prophecy was prophecy in words. The search began with the ancient prediction and looked forward in time from that moment to its fulfillment.
Typology was prophecy in pictures, which began with a recent event or person wherein God appeared to be working, and then looked backward in time for a similar pattern, picture, or theme. Typology was a form of allegory, but not allegory based on a fiction about the present.
Karlfried Froehlich of Princeton Seminary explains. Predictive prophecy “predicts by means of the word while typology does so by means of ‘things’ – institutions, events, persons.” This way of searching the Scriptures was considered a legitimate spiritual exercise, comparing the ways God interacts in human history. People did not disregard predictive prophecies, but looked also for similar patterns in historical moments.
Sometimes Matthew searched for both types of prophecies, but in harmony with typology, his gaze always was on the recent events concerning the life of Jesus of Nazareth. Everything began with Jesus, then where he could, connections were made with the Scriptures, sometimes only with one word or phrase. But that one word or phrase (“a virgin shall conceive” or “out of Egypt have I called my son”) was enough to evoke a picture in the mind’s eye, enough to fan the flames of imagination and reflection. He wanted to provoke his readers to see that the God who worked in ancient Israel’s history is still at work today. He wanted every person to think about what God had done so recently for their redemption.
This bypasses the discussion of what the prophets thought in their original historic context, and whether Matthew used them properly. But in using a typological approach to prophecy, Matthew was following good Jewish practice. We know from the Dead Sea Scrolls that the Essene “pesher” interpretation of the prophet Habakkuk was typological. They looked first at the recent person, their Teacher of Righteousness, founder or leader, and then showed he was serving God according to similar patterns and themes found in Scripture.
Why is this important? Using this approach Matthew would not have started with the story of Moses’ infancy, endangered by the wicked Pharaoh, and written a fictional story about Jesus’ infancy to match it. He would have started with known events from the life of Jesus, including the danger from Herod’s soldiers, probably using the family of Jesus as sources of information.
He searched out the pattern of Jesus’ life and examined the Scriptures for similar patterns and themes. According to Matthew, who appears to write realistically, the history of Jesus’ infancy included a flight to Egypt.
It was not unusual for babies born to noble or royal families to be endangered. Two boy princes never came out of the Tower of London alive when their uncle, Richard III, became their Protector. In his paranoia, Herod murdered three of his own adult sons because he feared their rivalry. Could Herod fear the use others would make of a baby born at Bethlehem in Davidic lineage? Joseph did not wait to find out.
In the first century there was a long-established route for refugees fleeing trouble in Jerusalem, starting with Jeroboam who fled from Solomon. Many thousands fled to Egypt when the Babylonians ravaged the land and destroyed Jerusalem. The Jewish community in Alexandria became so large that the Romans feared trouble there when the Jewish revolt broke out in Jerusalem in 66 AD. Roman ships unloaded troops in Egypt before going east. The Romans slaughtered many thousands of Jewish men in Alexandria, in a preemptive strike to eliminate trouble from that quarter.
The Jewish community in Egypt was large and well established by the time Joseph and Mary fled there. The young couple could expect help in the form of housing and work opportunities. Meanwhile, the wise men (magi from Persia/Iran) had provided them funds in the form of gold. And the trading value of frankincense and myrrh was high in Egypt. They could provide for themselves without becoming a burden on others.
One recapitulation of Israel’s history in Jesus’ personal life was that he, like his ancestors in Moses’ day, spent time in Egypt. Using Hosea 11:1, which in turn used Numbers 24:8 (singular “him”), Matthew presents the childhood history of Jesus as the dawning of the Messianic age, says Richard France. The ultimate meaning of Jesus’ life concerned rescue, illustrated here by the escape that saved his young life, involving helpful people from Iran to Egypt.
Today, when you help those in need, is God helping them through you? Can we connect with an ancient pattern?