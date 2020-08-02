In the creation of our world certain ways of measuring time became a deeply-embedded part of our lives.
From that time forward, a day has been defined as the time it takes the earth to make one rotation on its axis, a month is the time it takes the moon to orbit around the earth, and a year how long it takes the earth to complete an orbit around the sun.
But what about the week? How is it that human beings for millennia have consented to have their lives regulated by a seven-day cycle called the week? What cosmic influences, if any, are responsible for that measure of time?
The answer is found in Genesis 2:1, 2: “Thus the heavens and the earth, and all the host of them, were finished. And on the seventh day God ended his work which he had done, and he rested on the seventh day from all his work which he had done.”
There is the story of the creation of the week.
God is infinite in power and wisdom, so why would he choose to spread his creative activity over seven days? Could he not have called everything into existence in just a few moments? Certainly. “By the Word of the Lord were the heavens made and all the host of them by the breath of his mouth ... He spoke ... He commanded ...” (Psalms 33:6, 9).
Here is unimaginable power — power to make anything and everything just by saying, “Let there be ...”
I believe it was God’s purpose to create a seven-day week as a cycle of activity and rest that would minister to the well-being of mankind for all time to come. He was not only creating everything in our planetary system, animate and inanimate, he was creating a unit of time — the seven-day week.
The preservation of the weekly cycle was of such great importance that God implanted it forever in those commandments written in stone by his own finger. “Remember the Sabbath day to keep it holy. Six days you shall labor and do all your work, but the seventh day is the Sabbath of the Lord your God.
“In it you shall do no work ... For in six days the Lord made the heavens and the earth, the sea, and all that is in them, and rested the seventh day.
“Therefore the Lord blessed the Sabbath day and hallowed it” (Exodus 20:8-11). The seven-day cycle is not to be found in some relationship between stellar items, but in God’s Word — the same Word that created everything else!
“Remember the Sabbath day.” Its observance depends on the ability of the human mind to remember and exercise the power of choice. It is a memorial of God’s creative acts. It has nothing to do with ancient festivals or rituals. It is a forever reminder of who God is, who we are and where we came from. It has been said that if the true Sabbath had always been kept as a memorial of creation, there never would have been an infidel, idolator or atheist. I agree.
We are part of a society today that tends to put convenience and self-interest ahead of strict compliance with what God asks. If we don’t want to obey him, we tend to tweak what he requires. The profane would tone down the third commandment; the thief would like to muddy the clarity of the eighth, etc.
And so with the Sabbath. Moving it from the seventh to another day is deemed permissible if that reflects the wishes of the majority. But God created the week. It is as much a fixed cycle as is the earth’s rotation around the sun.
If fact, if anything, it is more fixed. Our months vary in length, our years undergo some adjustment every leap year. But the week needs and receives no such amendment.
The Genesis creation account is followed by Adam’s sin and God’s provision for our salvation. Much of the Bible is taken up with an account of how Jesus, the Son of God, came and lived and died to restore and recreate the image of God which sin had marred.
In seven days God created the week; he is now employed in the re-creation of the weak. “If anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; old things have passed away; behold, all things have become new” (2 Corinthians 5:17). In a special way we make ourselves available for him to do that good work when we spend quality time with him, including a rest from our labors on the seventh-day Sabbath.