In imagination, let’s join a group of people standing in line on a street in Bethlehem 2,000 years ago.
Their cloaks and shawls are pulled tight against the chill morning air. No one is talking much, but occasionally one can hear something about “the government.” The tone of voice indicates that “the government” is not highly respected.
We learn that these people are not there of their own free will, but there because Rome has decreed that all citizens of its vast empire be registered for tax purposes.
We watch as a plainly dressed man moves to the head of the line. The petty government official seated at the table goes through the procedure mechanically. “Name?”
“Joseph of Nazareth.”
“Family members?”
The man names his wife, Mary, and their older children.
“That’s all?”
“I have a son born here last night. His name is Jesus.”
The government official scratches it out on the parchment: J E S U S.
And we catch our breath. We have just witnessed one of the amazing events in the history of the universe, and it’s played out on a side street in a Palestine village. God is officially enrolled as a member of the human race!
How the townsfolk of Bethlehem would have laughed; how the Roman senators would have roared, if they had been told that most calendars would eventually mark their beginnings from that date in honor of the birth of that baby. And who would blame them?
Being born of unknown parents in a cattle shed is not the way most famous people enter the world. Artists paint appealing pictures of the scene. We sing nice little songs about the manger. But there is nothing romantic about having your baby in a smelly barn, and putting him to sleep in the feeding trough.
And so we ask, “How did a holy God get from heaven to such a mean and dirty place? The answer is obvious: there had to have been a great coming down. That coming down is described by the apostle Paul in Philippians 2:5-8. These words describe a self-humbling that is unequaled in the history of the universe: “Christ Jesus, who, being in the form of God, did not consider it robbery to be equal with God.”
Paul begins by emphasizing that Christ is God, one equal with God the father. With that beginning point, what happens next is indeed mind-boggling. Jesus, from his position as God, is faced with a decision: Will he do what is necessary to save sinful human beings? He answers, “Yes.”
Paul continues: “but made himself of no reputation.” That can be translated, “emptied himself of his privileges.” Let that sink in. What are the privileges of God? He is the omnipotent, omniscient, omnipresent One. He can create. He can command the legions of heaven to do his bidding. He is worshiped by every created being outside of planet earth. But that place on the throne of the universe from which those “privileges” can be exercised is now empty! It has been abandoned. And for what?
“He took the form of a servant” — in plain English, a slave. The king of the universe becomes a slave?!
“That’s right,” Jesus says quietly. “I came not to be ministered to, but to minister” (Matthew 20:28).
“And coming in the likeness of men, and being found in appearance as a man.” Hebrews 2:17 says, “In all things it behooved him to made like unto his brethren.”
He was a complete man. He appeared like an ordinary man to the people of Palestine. “Is not this the carpenter’s son,” they asked.
“Okay,” we say, “if it has to be that way, it has to be that way. But don’t send him as a baby! That’s not safe!”
But God ignores our protests. He sends his precious son to this germ-saturated planet, to this dangerous, crazy world — a world in which there are 1,000 ways to die and scarcely one way to stay alive.
So down from the throne of heaven he came. Down past the angel level, on down past the unfallen Adam level, down past the up-scale family level, down to the Joseph and Mary level, down to the you-and-me level.
And yes, even beyond the you-and-me level that most of us experience. The poverty of Jesus’ earthly family is so graphically expressed in the words of the poet:
“The dead sleep sheltered in the tomb;
“The rich drink in the hall;
“The virgin and her holy child
“Lie shivering in a stall.”
But we are not yet finished with the coming down. We think, surely we have reached society’s nadir when we come down past the peasant-citizen level to the servant level. Tragically, we have one more to go — the criminal level.
“He humbled himself and became obedient to the point of death, even the death of the cross.” He is tried and executed as a criminal!
My friends, Christmas is costly. The news media make much ado about how much Americans spend on Christmas — an estimated $500 billion this year on gifts, decorations, gourmet foods, alcohol and travel. They will even spend millions of dollars to buy gifts for their pets!
Christmas is costly. But the most costly Christmas ever brought the gift we needed most: a savior. We need to consider what that cost. Jesus was willing to pay what it cost to bring us the gift of salvation. Are we willing to pay what it costs to receive it?