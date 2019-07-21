The Wallendas are a well-known family of high-wire walkers. Nik, one of their most notable, has traveled as much as 2,000 feet in a single performance and has walked a cable across Niagara Falls and the Grand Canyon. He has even done some of his feats blindfolded.
Like every high-wire artist, Nik carries a balancing pole, something that is absolutely crucial to his success. Such poles can be as much as 39 feet long and weigh as much as 31 pounds. I doubt if anyone has seen a cable walker with a separate pole in each hand. Even for us who have always kept two feet on the ground, the reason for that is pretty obvious. The balancing pole needs to be one continuous unit, itself in perfect balance right and left.
There is in human nature a tendency to go to extremes. Too many of us, with respect to our spiritual journey, can swing from fanaticism to cold indifference. Or go from iceberg, holier-than-thou isolation to worldly conformity. We do not always stay in the middle of the right side of the road.
I enjoy sitting in my backyard swing, soaking up the beauty of trees, flowers and garden. But there comes a time when the flowers need watering, the lawn needs mowing. That’s life. It’s pleasures and easy times balanced by the performance of duty.
The challenge in our spiritual journey is to take two apparently separate qualities and blend them in a way that keeps us from falling off to one side or the other. For example, we may tend to think of love and obedience as separate, even opposing, character traits. But we could find our relationship to Jesus wonderfully blessed by blending those two into loving obedience.
Faith and works is another pair that we too often see in conflict. There can be a significant attitude shift when we merge them into a faith that works.
Unfortunately, we can be walking a path that leads away from God and all the while kidding ourselves that all is well. We can try to balance a love of the world with a mere profession of faith. Or balance our use of alcohol by eating spinach. Or our harsh criticism with an occasional word of praise. It doesn’t work. “What accord has Christ with Belial” (2 Corinthians 6:15)?
Courage needs to be balanced by humility, correction by caring. We must be gentle, but we must have a moral backbone. Our commitment to follow Jesus fully must not be derailed by flattery, bribes or fear. Instead of putting Jesus’ part and our part in achieving salvation on separate lists, let’s fuse them into cooperative effort. “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me” (Philippians 4:13). By living watchful, prayerful lives, we can achieve a beautiful balance.
