Human beings were the capstone of God’s planet-earth creation. The one thing that set them far above every other creature was the mind that God gave them. Their powerful mental faculties were capable of absorbing and sharing large amounts of complex information, capable of endless inventing, of discerning between right and wrong, of making others first.
Satan, of course, used his demented mind to invent numerous ways to corrupt this beautiful God-given organ. He is an expert at making evil attractive. Working through his human helpers he is able to control the minds of numberless human beings. And we may not be aware of how well we are cooperating with his strategies.
For instance, video gaming and pornography have become deeply rooted in our culture and there doesn’t seem to be much in the way of organized resistance.
And even though these things have become addictive to many, the general response seems to be pretty much neutral. We tell ourselves that these things are confined to the individual and his or her smartphone.
Not true. The research strongly supports the fact that gaming leads to an increase in aggressive thoughts and behavior, that its addicts have poorer mental health and cognitive functioning compared to people who do not have that addiction.
I read recently that more than 77 percent of Americans view pornography at least once a month. And tragically, more than half of self-identified Christians admit to that behavior. Worse yet, about 35 percent of pastors say they struggle with porn. It can be shown that exposure to porn produces violent fantasies leading to violent assaults.
Porn watchers are six times more likely to rape someone than non-porn watchers.
So how can one be immersed in violence and illicit sex day after day, even to the point of addiction, and his or her mind remain undamaged?
That’s not how the mind works. It is shaped by what it is fed, educated by what it is taught. Porn is a form of sex education that degrades men and promotes the abuse of women.
Through such influences as these and many others, our society continues to become demoralized. We cannot expect minds educated in lawlessness to not be lawless! We should not be surprised that the crime rate continues to grow with robberies, drive-by shootings, murder, rape, child abuse, etc. We live in an increasingly dangerous world!
So what are we to do? What can any of us, not just gaming and porn addicts, do in overcoming our particular moral and mental weaknesses? First of all, we need to believe that we need to change and can change. It is said that the largest room in the world is the room for improvement.
We need to look to Christ the Restorer, the Great Physician, and believe he wants us to have clean minds. He says, “I will sprinkle clean water on you, and you shall be clean” (Ezekiel 36:25).
We need to recognize and exercise the power of the will. We need to choose to do right. We must never believe the devil’s lie that we just need to cut back a little. That’s like trying to cure an alcoholic by giving him wine instead of whisky or beer instead of brandy.
In our sin-saturated environment, all of us need to be more protective of our mental health, spend time with the Bible, pray more and trust more. Jesus “is able to save to the uttermost those who come to God through Him” (Hebrews 7:25). He who created the mind knows how to heal it. With his help we can win the battle for the mind!