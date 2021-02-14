After a year of pandemic, lockdown, economic disruption and political turmoil, we long for a “return to normal.”
Of course, normal is a slippery concept often interrupted by life’s surprises. Health threats, struggling businesses, limited mobility and political drama seem endless right now.
A year of crisis and limitations, however, also suggest our need for an inner peace less dependent on external realities. How can we sustain spiritual health, no
matter what is happening around us?
Most scripture was created out of hard times. When St. Paul wrote his letter to the church at Philippi, he was under house arrest and would eventually be tried and executed at the hands of the Romans. The churches he founded were wracked with problems. Yet he closed his pastoral letter with:
“Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable — if anything is excellent or praiseworthy — think about such things” (Philippians 4:8). In other words, no matter the circumstances, the “whatevers” are always available. We have more control than we realize.
This “whatever” spirit has been especially evident to me as I have volunteered in our community.
For one, I have seen continued growth in the work of the Walla Walla Sleep Center. Unlike many communities, our city government, local police and volunteers have worked together as the Walla Walla Sleep Center has grown from simply a place to sleep at night to a program to help unsheltered persons transition to better situations.
It has become a model for others. We have received inquiries from all over the country about our approach, recently helped Moses Lake open a similar operation, and are working with several other communities developing similar plans.
What I often emphasize about Walla Walla’s success is the teamwork between shelters, other non-profits and the community at large. YWCA has been sheltering women for 100 years and has a great shelter for those who have experienced intimate partner violence. Christian Aid has been providing faith-based, sobriety-centered shelter since 1948, including a new center for women.
The Loft shelters homeless teenagers and there is the Doughty Home for Veteran Women. Hope Street for women in recovery is about to come on line.
As a low-barrier shelter, the Sleep Center takes almost any adult willing to obey basic rules. Since COVID-19 hit, shelter providers meet weekly via Zoom with County Health and Providence Population Health to coordinate efforts and learn from each other.
At a recent meeting, Population Health Team Director Becky Betts shared something she wrote about this group: “From converting to 24/7 operations to screening to testing their residents, shelter staffs and volunteers have stepped up time and time again. They have encouraged appropriate PPE, cared for PUIs, COVID-19+ cases, facilitated Telehealth appointments, administered mediations and eased suffering.
“They are genuinely caregivers, working with the most marginalized and vulnerable populations. Many of their guests have significant physical and mental health challenges. Their efforts have decreased the burden on our Emergency Department. By quarantining and isolating some of their residents, they have saved county taxpayer dollars by
not activating the Southgate
site.”
Never underestimate the power of simply doing whatever we can to help others. Whatever the situation, we can turn down the drama, wear a mask and find something positive to do, even if it is just an encouraging word or brief prayer.