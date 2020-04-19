To describe anything like a pandemic, the Bible writers use the word “pestilence.”
The Lord sent word to Pharaoh that if he didn’t let the Israelites go, he would send “a very severe pestilence” on the land of Egypt (Exodus 9:3). I’m not sure what that would have been, but later, from Mount Ebal, God declared that Israelite disobedience would warrant a “pestilence ... with inflammation, with severe burning fever” (Deuteronomy 28:21, 22).
Jesus prophesied that in the last days, one of the signs of his soon return would be “pestilences” (Luke 21:11). Perhaps we should see the coronavirus as a partial fulfillment of that prophecy. It qualifies, not only as a “severe burning fever,” but as something which has everyone’s attention even to the farthest corner of the globe.
Just as in the days of the Israelites, so in our day, such things are not without cause. Whether we see the coronavirus as a last-day sign or not, it is wise to pause and review the reasons God is permitting this pestilence to come upon our world.
There is no reason the answer should be different today than it was in Bible times. It can be summed up in one three-letter word: sin. “Sin is the transgression of the law” (1 John 3:4), a law clearly defined in the 10 Commandments (Exodus 20).
The magnitude of human disobedience is beyond computation. Crime, injustice and depravity of every description saturate earth’s societies. If it’s sin that brings things like coronavirus on our world, we are overqualified.
If the reader does not feel the virus qualifies as a last-day sign, there is a long list of others to choose from — things like earthquakes, tornadoes, fire and flood. These continue to follow one another in quick succession.
And then there’s one no one can miss. Jesus said that just “as in the days before the flood (Noah’s) they were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage ... so also will the coming of the son of man be” (Matthew 24:37-39).
Gluttony and promiscuity would be widespread.
Paul told Timothy that in the last days “perilous times will come” (2 Timothy 3:1). That is being fulfilled. Satan the destroyer is at work. If it were not for the hand of God holding back the forces of evil, mankind would soon be under the full control of Satan.
Anxiety and unrest are everywhere. There is little confidence in human solutions. Rulers and statesmen are baffled. Each day seems to move us toward the edge of a still greater crisis.
More than ever, we need to put our trust in God. He is able to steer the course of events, and he “is not willing that any should perish” (2 Peter 3:9).
So what is our part? Is there anything we can do to turn the tide? Yes. God says, “Do this, knowing the time, that now it is high time to awake out of sleep; for now our salvation is nearer than when we first believed. The night is far spent, the day is at hand. Therefore let us cast off the works of darkness, and let us put on the armor of light” (Romans 13:11, 12).
And then this: “If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves, and pray and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land” (2 Chronicles 7:14).
Maybe it would be well to use some of our lockdown time to review how we’re doing in our relationship to what God asks. Schools and churches and businesses are closed, but heaven is still open.