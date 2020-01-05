“The earth is the Lord’s and all that is in it, the world and those who live in it.” The psalmist tells us (24:1) I believe this so that no matter where I am or what I am doing I am in God’s world. God provides all sorts of thoughts and materials. Designating something as sacred or secular doesn’t seem important.
Christians are said to be on a journey. This means as we go, we'll be observing new things changing our minds, coming to new conclusions. And surprises lie ahead. Recently I read a couple of books and saw and opera and I had some surprises of my own. The books were Gods of the Upper Air by Charles King and Catch and Kill by Rowan Farrow. The opera was Mozart’s Don Giovanni.
Gods of the Upper Air is documentation of the beginning of Anthropology; Catch and Kill is the story of Harvey Weinstein’s downfall. Don Giovanni records the numerous seductions of a member of the nobility in the 1800’s. There are parallels in that Harvey Weinstein seems to have had the same immunity against being held accountable for his actions as Don Giovanni did in earlier times. However, times have changed. Don Giovanni, being a “don” and member of the upper class was seen as being immutably in the position he held. While Zerlina and Masseto, the peasant couple are on to him, members of his own class seem blind. They also seem unaware of any recourse. Harvey Weinstein behaved in the same manner as Don Giovanni: going after any woman toward whom he felt attraction although he seemed to employ more procurers than Don Giovanni, who had only Leperello to both find women and to stand guard during seductions. Rowan Farrow details how Harvey Weinstein was eventually brought down.
What Gods of the Upper Air made clear to me is that while noticeable changes had occurred in Western Civilization, it took Margaret Mead and other anthropologists’ field studies to illustrate that not all other cultures are aiming to imitate ours. There are various ways in which cultures can operate. We assume that adolescent children need to rebel against their parents in order to achieve maturity, that did not seem to be the case on Samoa. Sexual mores and role expectations of men and women were different.
Prior to the field work of these first anthropologists the assumption was that European and American cultures were both best and the pinnacle of what all humans should aim for. Learning that other cultures worked differently as well as effectively challenged that assumption. We are all aware that the role and expectations of women are much different 100 years after women won the vote than we were before.
If Don Giovanni has the right to take what he wants because of his status in society, then he cannot be challenged. Members of a culture can believe that people’s station is immutable. Status gives rights. The peasant couple did not agree with that right and that is why this opera so offended some of its first audiences, members of which did not want their own status and rights challenged.
For several years Harvey Weinstein seemed invincible. Brave women coming forward with accusations were not only disbelieved but also experienced retaliation for their boldness. But because of their courage the whole #MeToo movement was born.
What has happened for me in the juxtaposition of my three examples is that I am reminded that the future is evitable. We do not know what will happen. It is open. Things can go many different ways. In Romans 6;4, and 7:6 we are called to newness of life and newness of spirit because of the way in which our baptism clears away our old lives. When we believe everything is as it should be and will always be then imagining a different future is not possible. As Mozart questioned the permanent and inevitable status of the upper classes, it is understandable that the opera would be threatening. If we think the way things are now for us as individuals and as members of a culture can never change, we don’t use our God-given imaginations.
Too often we don’t dream of something better, more inclusive, more caring and yet I am sure we’re called to that. Joel promises: “I will pour our my spirit on all flesh,,,”
In Deuteronomy 30:19 as the Hebrews are ready to enter the Promised Land God offers them a choice: “I have set before you life and death, blessings and curses. Choose life so that you and your descendants may live,…"
In both Second Peter and Revelation we’re promised a new heaven and a new earth. (Second Peter 3:13 and Revelation 21:1)
So living in our Lord’s earth we don’t know where we will gain insights and hope. It is up to us to notice. For me the books I read and opera I watched gave me hope. The kingdom of God is truly at hand.
