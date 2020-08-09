“In the beginning when God created the heavens and the earth, the earth was a formless void and darkness covered the face of the deep.”
Thus begins the creation story.
Reading it, I was taken by the evolution in the story. First there is void, then the earth is shaped. Sky and rivers and animals arrive and soon we recognize the earth we live on.
And while the originator of this story was no scientist, there is a sense that the earth and nature evolved in order. The poet tells us it took a “week.” So, we recognize our own calendar. This story could have been written yesterday.
Once the cosmos are created, Adam and Eve appear with their two sons. While Abel is tending his sheep he is murdered by his brother. In a few short lines we have the whole scenario from the creation to family to farming and to violence. It’s a familiar mixture of human
events.
Later we get the story of Noah, and Genesis ends with the trials of Joseph.
These opening moralities set a framework for stories throughout the Old Testament. Each successive story becomes more complex, but we soon begin to detect a motif that unites them. It is the relevance of man’s relationship with the Creator. As the stories proceed we understand the trials each protagonist faces. We can also see the flaws and slips in action. God consciousness is lining the stories up for our consideration.
So the question is, why is it so easy for us to see the weaknesses of characters in the Bible stories, while it is so difficult for us to see our own flaws? Our families still have problems that our neighbors see. We watch them from the living room window or on TV.
After all these years of evolution we seem to be in the same place as our Old Testament counterparts.
The 20th century brought us inventions unimagined in former days: speedy international travel, smart cards, the internet, easy access to each other’s lives. But these speedy technologies don’t teach us anything important about our spiritual selves. They don’t set a direction for the future of humanity. Mechanisms refer to our functions, not to our souls.
Christ and Baha’u’llah told us to love one another. Baha’u’llah has stated, “Know ye not why we created you all from the same dust? That no one should exalt himself over the other. Ponder at all times in your hearts how ye were created.
“Since we have created you all from one same substance it is incumbent on you to be even as one soul, to walk with the same feet, eat with the same mouth and dwell in the same land, that from your inmost being, by your deeds and actions, the signs of oneness
and the essence of detachment may be made manifest.”
He is not saying we are clones, but that we each have a spirit to create unity among our fellows. Our individual spirits will glow through our actions toward making a better world. We need to get rid of our prejudices, our envy.
We are one race, one family, living on our nation, the earth. Our purpose is to evolve spiritually together. May our post-Covid existence be more fruitful than our former days.