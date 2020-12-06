Social distancing is becoming, or has become, a way of life for most of us.
We do not have the freedom we once had to casually mingle together. And even when wearing masks, we are
encouraged to keep some distance.
The idea is not new. For the spiritual health of his people, God has, for millennia, encouraged his followers to practice a kind of social distancing.
“Come out from among them and be separate, says the Lord. Do not touch what is unclean, and I will receive you. I will be a father to you, and you shall be my sons and daughters” (2 Corinthians 6:17, 18).
When it comes to becoming familiar with sin, God would have us keep our distance. To do that may be far more challenging than avoiding the COVID-19 virus. It’s not likely that we can keep a 6-foot distance from every person who might influence us to do wrong, and Jesus does not expect that. In petitioning the father on our behalf, he said, “I do not pray that you should take them ou of the world, but that you should keep them from the evil one” (John 17:15).
Here is a key Bible teaching. Christians are to be “in the world” but not “of the world.” They are to be involved —
even immersed — in serving others.
But they are to keep their distance when it comes to contact with the virus of sin and the ever present invitation to succumb to its subtle, deadly influences.
While Christians are to be aware of Satan’s tools and agents, they are not to spend their lifetimes in hiding. We are here to bring healing and hope to those infected with the sin virus.
The separation here defined does not always need to be physical. While the Christian will not normally be found in bars and brothels, he or she is ready, if God calls, to work for the salvation
of those who patronize such places.
The Bible teaches that there is to be a clear distinction between the Christian’s lifestyle and that of the world. “You cannot drink the cup of the Lord and the cup of demons; you cannot partake of the Lord’s table and of the table of demons” (1 Corinthians 10:21). As has been said, “You cannot be half the Lord’s and half the world’s.”
We are called to keep our distance from those influences that would blur our vision of what it is to be Christlike, to be sons and daughters of God. The apostle Peter says, “You are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, his own special people, that you may proclaim the praises of him who called you out of darkness into his marvelous light” (1 Peter 2:9).
Today we not only have the theater, the bar, the gambling saloon to deal with; we have our TVs, cellphones, computers and IPads to control.
It’s no small challenge to meet God’s expectation and “not be conformed to this world,
but be transformed by the
renewing of our minds” (Romans 12:2).
Just as our love for the well-being of others leads us to practice social distancing during the ongoing pandemic, doing our part to protect them from the virus, so that same love and concern leads us to keep our distance, as much as possible, from the muck and mire of this world.
And, praise his name, God has promised to supply all the help we need to do that.