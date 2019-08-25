Have you ever found yourself wondering, What is God’s plan for my life? or Can he really use me to accomplish something?
No matter what age you are, your gender, your situation or your talents, at some point in life we are all faced with these kinds of questions. Lucky are those to whom the answer to such questions came a lot easier.
For you who still struggle with finding out God’s plan for your life you must not be afraid, and you shouldn’t count yourself as a failure. It is important to know that some things in life take time.
We were all created in God’s beautiful image and thus we are not accidents. We were created by God and for God to participate in his divine activity and experience his boundless blessings. But in order to arrive at this understanding, we just have to say yes to him.
Next we may ask, Why is it so hard to say “yes” to God? I think it’s simply because most of the times we are driven by fear, especially fear of the unknown, fear to fail and fear of what people may say about us. Fear has always been the greatest tool the devil uses to block us from listening to the voice of God into our life vocations.
For a teenage boy who might be thinking of priesthood, the enemy would trigger the fear of being without children or wife. I was once confronted by such a fear because I like children very much, but now as a priest I find much joy in my ministry knowing that my love as “Father” Raymond is for all God’s children and not those I would call my biological children.
The same might be for one who is being called to marriage life. Because your neighbor’s marriage had some rough times doesn’t mean you shouldn’t embrace the sacrament of matrimony.
Friends, it’s so important to know that the times of our greatest fears are the times God is calling us to display the greatest faith and to respond positively.
Therefore, saying yes to God involves stepping out from our comfort zones into the unknown: moving forward into something new. Take Abraham, for example, in Genesis 12:1. God asked him to leave his home country together with his father’s household and go into unknown lands. It was from here that a new covenant was established with him. Moses standing before the burning bush said yes to God, even though doing so would put him in great danger of returning to Egypt.
Our Blessed Mother also said yes, with her beautiful answer, “My soul magnifies the Lord,” but this meant rejection, and being despised by her own people.
The apostles, too: Their yes meant living a life of deprivation and persecution, but they never regretted having answered Christ’s call.
Saying yes to God’s call into whichever vocation is perfect means surrendering unto him but not perfect performance, because we are not perfect. Thus, we ought not to worry about how gifted we may be for a particular vocation. He who calls us promises in the book of Isaiah 43:2 that “When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and when you pass through the rivers, they will not sweep over you. When you walk through the fire, you will not be burned; the flames will not set you ablaze.”
So, we should not be put down by our thoughts of rejection, insecurity, self-doubt or fears of any sort. These are not from God, but weapons of the enemy to hinder us from listening to God’s call.
Choose to say yes to him, and trust that he will never abandon you. May the good Lord bless you all as you continue to discern his purpose in your lives.
Father Raymond Kalema is a parochial vicar for the Tri-Parish Catholic Community. Reach him at 509-999-6517. Pastors in the U-B circulation area are encouraged to write 500- to 700-word columns. Send them to jeffpetersen@wwub.com.