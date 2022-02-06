A dying man asked, “Is God really like Jesus?” Many have hoped so.
Long ago Jesus painted God as a shepherd searching for a lost sheep, or as a father waiting in hope for the return of a son. Jesus saved a woman from a cruel death by stoning.
There was more at work than the force of his personality.
There is so much Christians don’t know and will never know, but we begin to know God through seeing the face of Jesus. This is a spiritual journey since the physical face of Jesus was never described by those who knew the color of his eyes or the length of his beard.
Christians have long thought of the life of Jesus of Nazareth as a window into the life of God. One man in time reveals the eternal God? How is this possible?
It is only possible because there was a bond between Jesus and the Being and Act of God. In short, God chose to reveal God’s own self in and through this first century Jewish man.
His human life was created in order to receive and be permeated with the divine presence.
This means that Jesus of Nazareth, as child or adult, would not have lived at all apart from this move on God’s part. Jesus was not a special man who was selected by God for witness or sacrifice or anything else. He was the visitation of God’s Son, coming from the unapproachable realm into our world’s grit and grind.
He did not merely participate as a third party in bringing God’s truth to others, like a messenger, but was the truth of God in human flesh. The term “incarnation” means “in the flesh.” Jesus was the incarnation of God’s presence, truth, love and purpose.
This human person Jesus was created by God in order to be the revelation of God to the human family. This movement of revelation worked hand in hand with forgiveness and reconciliation.
God the Father sent the Son to become a real human being, without ceasing to be God’s own Son. He became one with us in order to both reveal the heart of God and rescue us from ultimate destruction. He reconciled us to God, removing the barrier of guilt from our age-old rebellion which each one of us participates in in our own way.
Of course questions arise. For example, did Jesus reveal everything about God? And the answer is no. God is beyond our ability to fathom, like an ocean without a floor, unsearchable and inexhaustible.
Even in eternity and given a heavenly vision of God’s glory, none of us will know everything about God. Not even the angels can know everything about God. Anything we know about God has to be given us as a gift.
And what the New Testament presents is not a lot of information about the inner life of God (Father, Son and Holy Spirit), but God’s interaction with us for our ultimate rescue and healing. In the story of Jesus we are told about the reconciliation of all things to God. This is a deep mystery of love and grace.
Jesus is the link, the bond, the bridge. Therefore our experience of God in Christ does not fall short of God.
As Scottish theologian Hugh Ross Mackintosh said, “The words of Jesus are the voice of God. The tears of Jesus are the pity of God. The wrath of Jesus is the judgment of God.” What he did and said was consistent with the eternal reality of God.
The Son of God permeated the human life of Jesus in order to provide God’s central act of redemption and bring an undeserved grace to each and all. In so doing the true humanity of Jesus was always honored. He was never an alien in disguise, like something out of a science fiction movie.
He was both human and divine, God’s Son in the flesh. And he will come again to consummate God’s promise for renewal and eternal life.
We never saw him and can only imagine his face. (I think he looked more like Chaim Potok than those Danish models in old Bible illustrations.) So why do I talk about the face of Jesus? To represent his presence.
Across the generations, involving every culture known to us, people who have sensed the presence of God have often discovered that the picture Jesus presented of God does not fade away but rather comes closer and is affirmed.
Mackintosh said, “All believers confess, with adoring praise, that in their most sacred hours, God and Christ merge in each other with morally indistinguishable identity. When in secret we look into God’s face, still it is the face of Jesus that rises up before us.”
