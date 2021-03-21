No one knows real happiness like the Christian.
All others must settle for something a cut or two below the genuine article.
The Christian has so many things to be glad about that his days can be filled with praise and his nights with singing. And if this sounds a bit pollyana, it may be time to push back the cynicism and disillusionment that are darkening the landscape of life.
The Christian has Jesus as his friend and savior. If he has been welcomed and allowed to rule, what can compare with that?
To have a savior is to be victorious over sin and free from the guilt and burden which is the root source of most people’s unhappiness. His blood covers the past, his presence fills the present, his promises brighten the future.
“Then the angel said to them, Behold I bring you good tidings of great joy which will be to all people. For there is born to you a savior, who is Christ the Lord” (Luke 2:10, 11).
The Christian has the Bible, a book which gives him explicit instruction on how to find and walk in the path of light and joy. “I rejoice at thy word, as one that findeth great spoil” (Psalms 119:162). Its covers enclose heavenly treasures. It contains jewels of inestimable value.
We must learn to claim its “exceeding great and precious promises” (2 Peter l:4).
Bible truth protects us from all kinds of cults and isms.
The Christian’s life is rich and full because he lives to bless others.
A group of college boys surrounded a fancy car parked at the curb. They were expressing their admiration of the vehicle’s many unique features when an 8-year-old boy wheeled up on his bike.
“Who’s car is it?” he asked.
“It’s mine,” said a tall young man as he brushed an imaginary piece of lint from the chrome trim around the mirror.
“It is? Where did you get it?”
“My brother gave it to me.”
“He did? Boy, I sure wish I could be a brother like that!”
The car worshipers stared at each other in blank amazement. Not in a thousand years would they have expected the boy’s last line to come out as it did. What they wished to have, he wished he could give.
Our God is a giving God. He wants his children to exhibit that quality — to be giving, to be generous. We may not be able to give a new auto to someone, but most of us have something we can share: our space, our time, our money, our muscle.
And if not much of those are available, we can rejoice that we have our faith to share.
The Christian has the fellowship of those of like faith. “How can we thank God enough for you, for all the joy we feel before our God on your account?” (1 Thessalonians 3:9).
Do we experience this joy as we could by fellowshipping together in worship, in Bible study and prayer, as well as in “the breaking of bread”?
The Christian is “looking for the blessed hope and glorious appearing of our God and savior Jesus Christ” (Titus 2:13). This has to be near the top of his reasons for rejoicing.
The news that Jesus is coming soon is so uplifting in a world of bad news. No doubt most of us have taken a moment to review our lot in life in the light of the late February ice storm in Texas and other states. We fill a glass with water or touch the light switch with a sense of appreciation not usually felt before.
And as we see the signs of Jesus’ coming being fulfilled, our gratitude for that promise is aroused and we rejoice in that “blessed hope.” So, “rejoice in the Lord always. Again I will say, rejoice!” (Phillipians 4:4).