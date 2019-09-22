We are walking on the edge of a great precipice in our land. Our good sense is off course, and our spiritual balance is a bit wobbly. Not only are we losing our ability to discern between good and evil, we are also losing our will to discern period. We are becoming a nation without clearmindedness and sound judgment. Our moral compass is upside down.
It seems at times that the only serious sin left is intolerance. As one man recently said, “Even murder has its mitigating factors.” Intolerance is the pariah sin, the charge that makes you untouchable without need for further explanation. Have you ever noticed that some of the most intolerant people are those who continually preach tolerance? There is a good side to tolerance, but it can be stretched too far, and being stretched too far is when a society becomes incapable of calling evil for what it is.
David Gelernter (victim of the Unabomber) has again made the news. The Yale academic and atheist has recently shaken the Darwin crowd up by discounting him (Darwin) and favoring Intelligent Design as far more likely and credible than evolution. He is the one who also said, “We had better know evil when we see it. If we don’t, what are we worth as moral people?” It can be very immoral to be tolerant of evil.
Walter Lippman wrote in 1920, “There can be no liberty for a community which lacks the means to detect lies.” We need to learn to distinguish between healthy tolerance and its opposite, moral passivity or indifference. A nation governed by those who have no moral convictions is a nation that will collaborate with great evil.
And Billy Graham said, “Jesus was very intolerant and narrow.”
No one came down any harder on the outwardly pious than Jesus did. He pronounced “woe” upon the Scribes and Pharisees for their counterfeit religion and abuse of the people. Jesus was also intolerant toward selfishness, loan sharks and the rest. If you are going to follow him, you must be willing to deny yourself.
Self-centeredness is the opposite of a Christian. The church exists even for those who are her enemies. Putting others ahead of yourself is one of the great marks of a Christian and is a demonstration of love. Jesus was intolerant of sin. He reached out to sinners in great compassion, but he also laid his finger on the sin and proclaimed it had to go. Yes, Jesus was love and truth all in one, and he is the great standard-bearer from God who calls us to moral conviction, that there is right and wrong without which no nation can be stable, or helpful in protecting others and herself from evil.
Yes, Jesus was meek (power under control), and mighty, easy now — you thought I was going to say mild, didn’t you? Not a chance. Call him what you want, but don’t call him mild! He could be filled with a Sacred Violence. We like to talk right by that and dismiss it any way we can. So let’s look at something that is hard to dismiss whoever or wherever you are — when Jesus is ready to rumble, and shows a little Sacred Violence (John 2:13-25).
This picture of Jesus that has crept into our thinking and preaching is not the Jesus of Scripture. He is not the red-blooded, most potent man the earth has ever seen. He is a wimpy milquetoast that is so bleached out you can hardly recognize him. Someone with just a tinge of masculinity and a light dusting of divinity. You see this image created and displayed everywhere. Jesus did not lead a calm life. He wasn’t uptight standing in the corner wringing his hands with indecision and fear nor was he driven and stressed to the point of paralysis. No, never detached, unaware or without passion for human sufferings and sin, we see him at his friend Lazarus’ tomb. In the presence of death and human heartache, he both bristled with anger and wept with sorrow.
He plunged into the storms and messes of life without fear or favor, unafraid of the threats of a murderous crowd through which he walked with courage, and in such a way it would have shamed James Bond. But let’s go one further. We see him in the temple where there is one of those religious moneymaking scams going on. You know, the kind where the people are getting ripped off and in, of all places, God’s house. So the house of prayer was turned into the devil’s workshop, and there he was, quietly at first, looking around while he braided a whip — and then, here it comes, like a fury with word and action. Tables flipped, coins flying across the floor, man and beast fleeing, and the temple guards — speechless, watching without a word or a move. He cleared the place, and so we see what should cause all men to fear. The wrath of God — “God’s holiness in motion against sin, unrighteousness and ungodliness, bringing it into judgment.”
But let’s go further. Let’s go back into the arena of life, and there he is again. This time we see Jesus, the one man in history who was truly a red-blooded man. He was masculinity in its most potent form. He called himself “the son of man,” he was representative man. S.D. Gordon has said it well: “Jesus is God spelling himself out in language that men can understand.”
“God may thunder his commands from Mount Sinai and men may fear, yet remain at heart exactly as they were before. But let a man once see his God down in the arena as a man — suffering, tempted, sweating and agonized, finally dying a criminal’s death — and he is a hard man indeed who is untouched.” — J.B Phillips
We must realize ... “this guy is fighting for us? He’s on our side, with us! He’s making a place for us in God’s house!” Jesus was furious because those who were supposed to welcome outsiders had made it almost impossible for them to come inside. Is this Jesus meek and mild? Call him what you want, but don’t call him mild, and be careful with that meek stuff too. As you can see, he will only take so much. How about you? Don’t you feel a streak of intolerance coming on?
The Rev. Chuck Cooper is a longtime pastor, the developer of Daybreak Ministries and the founder/director of Men Made New. He and his wife, Linda, live in Walla Walla. Contact him at menmadenew@gmail.com or 509-540-6104.