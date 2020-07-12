There is something satisfying about the number 2020. It’s so balanced and complete that I am disappointed that it will always be known as the year of the Covid 19 pandemic. Yet at the same time the pandemic will have brought about huge changes around the world that are permanent. It isn’t clear at present what they may be. Arundhati Roy says, “Historically, pandemics have forced humans to break with the past and imagine the world anew.”
I have been thinking about changes I would like to see come about from the pandemic particularly because some serious problems have been exposed by it. First, while some workers have been deemed “essential” during this time that designation does not necessarily mean they are paid adequately, have medical insurance or paid time off. I think it should. Being a prisoner in a Correctional Institution at this time is akin to being given a death sentences even for people whose crimes were not that severe. Colleges and other educational institutions have had to switch to online teaching. However, not all of their students have access to the internet making it very difficult for those students to attend class. We as a society could level the playing field by making internet available to all. With so much unemployment and income insecurity, we might work to see that issues arising from these situations are not the same going forward. For instance, we could make medical insurance a human right in our country and guarantee that everybody had it. We could imagine the world anew in that way. Now could be the time when that happens. The eruption in our whole society because of the murder of George Floyd provides an opportunity to make fairer policies and laws around policing which protect people of all colors. We can do more than pull down the statues of those who fought against this country although I doubt some of the statues will go back up.
While, as a Christian, I am convinced that my interest in creating equity and inclusion and fairness and flattening the economic curve is a result of my desire to follow Jesus. Now because of reading the writing of Franz de Waal, a primatologist and ethologist have caused me to reflect further on this assessment. In fact, I have been wondering if my desire to create equity might be in my very DNA. Through de Waal, I learned that chimpanzees, dogs, and parrots among others know what is fair and what is not. The science about this is clear. Therefore, it makes sense when we consider that animals and people who live in social groups need ways to maintain good will among and within groups . So the worst punishment in groups is to be rejected and shunned. Jesus speaks of treating the “least of these” as one would treat him. Our very origins seem to reinforce this message.
So, change is in the air and we can help to shape how it goes. Rebecca Solnit writes about how change which may seem spontaneous but often has a long gestation period. Evidently Ghandi watched British Suffragists protesting for the vote saw a way to free India from England, then Martin Luther King, Jr. was inspired by Ghandi’s non-violent protests and successfully encouraged various groups to protest non-violently thus following Ghandi’s model.
If 2020 is a time of demarcation in society, we may not see results immediately. We have seen that millions of people staying home, including many White People are not only convinced that Black Lives Matter but are willing to put themselves on the line to support that believe. A palpable desire to see that there is justice in how Black people are treated, especially by certain police officers. Many people have become convinced that this systemic change is needed. Indeed, we have even seen theof some of this desire for change as legislation which languished for years is finally being passed and the attitudes toward Confederate Statues and statues of Colonizers in this country is leading to their finally coming down.
Arundati Roy suggests that this pandemic like those which preceded it. “Is a portal, a gateway between one world and the next. We can choose to walk through it dragging the carcasses of our prejudice and hatred, our avarice and our data banks and dead ideas, our dead rivers and smoking skies behind us. Or we can walk through lightly, with little luggage, ready to imagine another world. And ready to fight for it.”
Rebecca Solnit continues to remind us that hope needs to be the driver of change. Optimists and pessimists alike may consider there is nothing for them to do because the unfolding of the future is foreordained. That is not true. “A victory is a milestone on the road, evidence that sometimes we win, and encouragement to keep going, not to stop...Or it should be.
So maybe 2020 can be a year of balance; completing projects of inclusion and equality which cause it to be memorable in very positive ways. I plan to work toward that. I invite you to do the same.
The Rev. Dorothy Price Knudson is retired from active ministry in the Presbyterian Church, but still preaches regularly at various local churches and Presbyterian churches in the Eastern Oregon Presbytery. Reach her by email at dpknud@hotmail.com.