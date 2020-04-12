I remember an incident that happened some years ago in a church yard after the service. I was sharing with a member my personal feelings of opposition to the Iraq war, when the pastor overheard me and shouted, “We don’t talk politics in this church!” I was caught by surprise.
Separation of church and state has sometimes left us a little confused. It was introduced under Thomas Jefferson in 1802 to ensure that our government would not make one religion the official creed for everyone. We still have “In God we trust” on every dollar, but each person is allowed to have his or her own choice of faith. Personal convictions will inevitably affect political decisions. In a recent article, E.J.Dionne Jr., wrote “For the believer, separating faith from politics is neither desirable or possible.” It can also be a dangerous challenge, as the church learned early in its history.
The apostle Paul encouraged the church to be subject to the governing authorities, “pay to all what is due them… taxes to whom taxes are due (Rom.13:1,7).” It seemed reasonable at first, but then the emperor issued a decree that all are to worship him with a yearly sacrifice and say,”Caesar is lord.” That was too much for true believers for whom only Christ is Lord, so the consequences were martyrdom for many and an eye-opener for others. Some rules we can obey, others we will not. So it is every day.
Whether it be emperor, king or president, none rank above Jesus. The godly way is also stated in the words of Micah 6:8 “what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, love mercy (kindness), and walk humbly with your God.”
History reveals the struggle between church and state, the church too often yielding to secular authorities. It started with Constantiine who claimed leadership of the church and then sent so-called Chritian armies to kill all the heretics. The following emperors launched “Crusades” to kill the Muslims; then the Catholic states and Protestant states embarked on wars against each other. Then followed more recently the terrible church-state union of antisemitism in Germany, which resulted in the death of six million Jews. Without forgetting some wonderful exceptions, most so-called Christians followed the orders of their state leaders.
Where are we today in America? Jesus calls us to feed the hungry, welcome the stranger (immigrant), care for the sick, liberate the prisoner and do to others as you would have them do to you (Matt.7:12). I have read that we have millions of children who, because of poverty, go hungry every night. I also read of the millions of dollars we spend on building up an already huge arsenal of weapons of mass destruction. Is that just? We do well to check all who come to our borders, but it is neither just nor merciful to separate children from parents and leave those children in cages.
There are many areas of need in our country relating to health, education, the penal system, equality issues and more. To address many of these issues political involvement is necessary. If it had not been for cooperation between our own city of Walla Walla and a local private charity the much- needed Sleep Center for the homeless would most likely never have happened. Church and state can cooperate when the conduct and goals fit the justice and mercy of God as shown us in Jesus.
Christians, we are called to DO the actions of love, not just sing about them.
The Rev. Randy Klassen is a retired minister of The Covenant Church of America. He is presently active at Pioneer Methodist Church. His email is klassentwo@gmail.com.