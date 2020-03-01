We hear the word “repent” a lot when we’re in church or reading the Bible.
We think it means stop the terrible things you are doing. Feel bad. Beat yourself up.
Actually, in both Greek metanoia, and Hebrew shuv it means turn. It means look at things differently, look at things
in a new way. Use new eyes.
Of course, if you are doing terrible, rotten things, you need to stop, make amends as best you can and then move in a different way. The important difference is that what we are doing, the way we are headed is not always bad.
However, as we go through life it is a good thing to consider if what has served us well in the past is what we need to continue.
I’ve been cleaning out books, books I have read, books that have mattered but I do not need them now. I remember a line from a T.S. Eliot poem, “These things have served their purpose. Let them be.” So it is alright for them to leave my house and my possession.
I believe we are called to a life of reflection, which means examining our past seeking to determine what we are doing, thinking, acting on which needs to continue and what it is time to let go of. That’s repentance. I am saying that we need to expand our understanding of the word. It applies to our whole life, not just the religious or spiritual parts.
In Matthew 4:12-25 we learn that Jesus, who has just returned from the wilderness, learns that John the Baptist has just been imprisoned. We are told, “(Jesus) picked up where John left off. Change your
life. God’s kingdom is here.”
He walks along the shore and calls Peter and Andrew from their fishing nets and then James and John, Zebedee’s sons from their fishing boats, to follow him so instead of fish they’ll be catching (netting) people.
If repenting means turning around, then the view from our new location will be quite different from where we stand now.
However, another picture has made its way into my imagination.
“The Second Coming” by William Butler Yeats begins with an image of a falcon “turning and turning in the widening gyre.” I think this image of an ever-widening spiral is useful in considering repentance. As we turn and look at things differently, we can expand options. The higher and more widely we soar the more we can see. Probably, we will see there is a lot we can let go of.
Once we have freed “repentance” from old punitive boundaries we see that our New Year’s resolutions, our old wardrobe, ideas about how to use time and how to interact with people can all fall into this category. Perhaps a friend with a 180-degree career change might even be included.
I think societies and cultures also repent. Women can serve on juries. Voting rights expand. We
include people who were marginalized as we repent.
We are all familiar with the most famous secular repenter of all: Scrooge. Once he realized he could celebrate Christmas because he was alive to do so he made it the most important day in the year for himself, his family and his employees. Talk about turn around!
Why not let your own imagination free float for a while to discern what areas of your life need
repentance, then
proceed.