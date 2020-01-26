Marks Of A Healthy Church Part II
The Apostle Paul told the Thessalonian Church it was a model church, an example, not just in Thessaloniki, but all across their region.
What does it take to get on a list like that? What would be your idea of a model church? A church that is up to date, hip, comprised of the finest the community has to offer. As one pastor was known to say of his church: “Anybody who is somebody in this town is a member of this church.”
Well, we have just narrowed the field substantially, suggesting to most, no need to apply.
But let’s move on with our view of who’s in and who’s out. Now that we know there is such a thing as a “split entry” or a “split-level church,” are there measures we would want, you know — the appeal factor. Would it need to be a cool church, up to date, with a faith that fits, a look that attracts, a building that impresses, a place that makes you “feel” at home where you can come and go at your convenience, casual, comfortable with no fear of being to religious or serious about this “God business”? A faith with all the accessories to give the appearance of religion, but with no substance?
Some churches are like some politicians: They seem to have a few pages missing from their Bibles. If so, you might become a member — maybe.
There are other qualifiers for sure. The measure we must consider calls for none of these.
How does God size up a church? Let’s look at the Thessalonians I: 1-10 more closely and see. Paul’s mention and thoughts of a model church is not exhaustive, nor meant to be, but it is non-negotiable.
First, I would suggest to you that a model church is a church that is clear-minded about who God is and who they are. God has not left us in a blur of spiritual pollution so thick and heavy we lose our way.
The church has at least three qualities that we need reminded of from time to time. First, she is discernable. God’s word and his church are not filled or shrouded with the smoke of Satan; instead, we are clearing the air. We know who we are, what we are and what we are doing. We are a people who embody the message we believe and preach.
Many churches can find themselves in a fog, the Christ of the gospels stands clear in time and eternity as does his Word, and his church is the custodian of that word.
God has placed the church in the center of the world to keep the world centered. We are a discernable conscience to our community. You can see the church, you can sense the church, you can hear the church, she speaks, and has been spoken to by God himself. She is discernable. She is God’s new society. Not only is the church discernable, she is definable. It is not a perspective; it is a divine revelation.
The church is a people with a message from God; it is known as the gospel. The practices of the church make her not only discernable, but definable. Again, the church must embody the message she is given; it is her identity.
“No church can spread the gospel with any degree of integrity, let alone credibility, unless it has been visibly changed by the gospel it preaches,” John Stott said. “We need to look like what we are talking about. It is not enough to receive the gospel and pass it on; we must embody it in our common life of faith, love, joy, peace, righteousness and hope. We do not need to be perfect to preach the gospel, but we cannot preach the gospel if we give into our imperfections.”
Another mark of a model or healthy church is that she has spiritual activity. Some churches can barely move; others are fidgety and the pastor is actually nothing more than an activity director trying to get them to move. Again, activity is like numbers: There is no guarantee things are well or healthy, just that something is going on. It can be either good or bad.
The Thessalonian church had spiritual activity, not just church business or religion. God gives commands and demands surrender and obedience. Faith and repentance are not options.
Paul mentions that he, Silas and Timothy were prayerfully mindful of the Thessalonians’ faith, hope and love, but more importantly these were evidences of God at work in them.
When Paul combines these three elements of Christian spirituality, as in this context, “it is usually to provide a basic, and sufficient, description of the genuine Christian,” R.C. Lucas said. “These three qualities are the hallmarks, and proper evidences, of a work of God in the soul of man.”
Their faith was productive, their love more than just warm wishes and nostalgic feelings, as we say it was a “labor of love.” They put affection in their love. Their hope was enduring, they crashed through the quitting points. The Lord’s return, leads to endurance, which is patient fortitude in the face of opposition.
In addition to such authenticity came a contagious conviction. Verse 3 says, “The Lord’s message rang out from you.”
The Greek word is execheo, which occurs nowhere else in the New Testament. It is derived from echos, an echo or noise, a boom. The power of the mass media is great we know and should be used, but there is still the old tried and true that is power beyond measure and often more effective and is spontaneous.
Have you heard of holy gossip? A transformed life speaks loudly and convincingly and still works today. Christian conversion involves (1) a decisive break with idols, (2) an active service of God, and (3) a patient waiting for Christ. These three steps are summed up in the verbs “you turned ... to serve ... and to wait.” The church is not only discernible and definable but she is deliberate.
We see from this text that we are not a people sitting on the sidelines with a passive, private and personal faith, but we are a people who are on the front lines. We are in a war and the converted know this and act and live accordingly. When a church becomes diluted with the nominal you end up with mixed signals and a loss of message, meaning and mission. They lose their first love and can get in God’s way.
With this comes a believable life. People usually won’t suffer for that which they do not believe. They smashed their idols and suffered greatly, but convincingly. There are many marks of a healthy church, both here and elsewhere in Scripture that can be looked to as a model.
In closing I would note that they were waiting patiently for the return of Christ, which says to me this: A church is a place where the coming of Christ is evident, seen and felt by the way the believers lived out their lives to the end.