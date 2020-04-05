In my view, Palm Sunday carries the most difficult lesson from the writings in the New Testament because it is the story of the betrayal of Christ, his humiliation before the judges and the mob, and finally his death on the cross.
It is difficult to reference this bleak story not only because of the horrendous treatment of Christ, but the actions of a senseless people besotted with anger over something they have decided they needed to be revenged for. Somehow they have decided that what Jesus has done is worse than any crime they could imagine. In their eyes the crime is so bad they are willing to have a known criminal be released into their midst and see Jesus crucified.
But before that Judas, one of the 12 disciples, knows he plans to betray Jesus even as Jesus declares before the friends gathered for the last supper that he will be betrayed by one of them. The shocked assembly declare that they have no intention to betray him. Even Judas pointedly states he certainly has no such design in mind.
Jesus singles out Peter to tell him that even he will deny him.
The story continues as Jesus brings His followers to Gethsemane to pray. He asks God to rid him of this last burden which he is fated to enact; that is, his trial, and humiliation, and death on the cross. After all his prayerful agony, Christ finds his disciples asleep.
For Christ, this last day is the most difficult part of his story, because at this point Jesus is completely alone. His apostles seem to be clueless of the meanings in his words. After all this time traveling with Christ, hearing the lessons he taught others. Seeing the miracles he performed. Realizing the danger implied by his entrance into Jerusalem. It’s difficult to realize the disciples don’t suspect something grave was underfoot. Still, their responses to the events right up to the trial seem to suggest a cluelessness in their behavior.
It is the Book of Isaiah, in which Isaiah says, “The Lord God has given me the tongue of a teacher, that I may know how to sustain the weary with a word.” This is what sustains Christ during these last moments of his mission here on earth.
At the point in the story when Christ enters Jerusalem, the narrative takes on epic proportions. It is in fact a drama that we all know well. The character of Christ begins to transcend his previous representation as man among mankind. Christ, from the moment he rides on the donkey through the crowded streets of Jerusalem, becomes a character of God.
He demonstrates for us all a strong picture of both the humility of a common man and, almost as if he is satirizing the theatrical majesty of kings as they visit their multitudes.
It’s such a strong poignant image fraught with so many implications. Because Jesus is the King, with a capital K. And it’s possible that many in the crowd believe it. Still, after the grand entrance, where are all those people during the trial? While the two events seem to happen close to each other in the story, the crowd in the first scene becomes a primitive mob in the second scene.
And everything happens very fast after Jesus’ entrance. It isn’t very long before he is crucified.
Isaiah helps us understand what seems to be an inexplicable dichotomy in the narrative. We learn that the power of God’s presence in the life of Jesus as well as in Isaiah’s life is the sustaining power that takes Jesus through his trials. This is what we learn from Isaiah:”The Lord God helps me; therefore I have not been disgraced;
therefore I have set my face like flint, and I know that I shall not be put to shame;
he who vindicates me is near. Who will contend with me? Let us stand up together.
Who are my adversaries? Let them confront me. It is the Lord God who helps me; who will declare me guilty?”
It is the people who in their blindness follow not the spirit and true nature of Christ and his teachings, but are locked in their own earthbound behavior subject to their random, aimless responses to what is immediately before them.