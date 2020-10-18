As humans it’s natural to look for similarities in others and then categorize ourselves accordingly.
Sometimes this can be good. One way to identify ourselves today is as either introverts or extroverts. I see this as a good thing.
There’s a lot of ways to talk about the differences between introverts and extroverts. While many of them capture something that is true, none of them probably paint the whole picture.
It’s a common misconception that extroverts love to be around people and introverts don’t, or that extroverts are the life of the party and introverts are “wall flowers.” Neither of these are true.
Part of the difference between the two is that extroverts get rest by being with others and introverts rest by being alone.
Whichever you are, you were designed for relationships. In Genesis 1 and 2 we see the true story of God bringing design and order to his creation. For six days God creates everything and declares that “it was good.” Until …
God made a man. One solitary man. He gives the man, Adam, the job of naming all the animals. Adam quickly discovers that each animal has another to pair up with. Adam did not.
After saying “It was good” over all of his creation, for the first time in Genesis 2:18 God says, “It is not good ...”
What was it that wasn’t good? It wasn’t good “…that the man should be alone.”
So God made a woman. As the two of them stood there, together, in relationship, not alone, God said, “It was very good.” (Genesis 1:31)
God made mankind “in his image” (Genesis 1:27). Part of this image is that people are relational. God has eternally existed as three persons in one God, a trinity of persons without distinction in deity.
This is hard for us to understand because we aren’t God, but God has eternally existed in relationship as father, son and holy spirit. He created us to reflect his nature so we are relational by design.
God didn’t make a mistake when he made Adam alone. He didn’t make Adam and then adjust the plan later to fix what he had gotten wrong. He left Adam alone so he would see and recognize his need. Once Adam realized that he was alone, God finished the plan and declared things to be “very good.”
This creates a problem for us as we face quarantines that separate us from others. Whether or not you believe the lockdown is right or wrong, helpful, good or bad, you need relationships. Like many others, maybe you are more aware of you need for relationships with others than you have ever been before.
Unfortunately, one of my first responses when things are going my way is to complain. 1 Corinthians 10:10 is clear that God finds the complaints of his people to be wrong. Things don’t go our way so we grumble. Grumbling simply states that God got things wrong.
We complain because we think that we deserve better, or maybe that God should have done better. The reality is that even when we don’t understand what is going on around us, God never gets it wrong and is always working for our good (Romans 8:28).
So how can we do better?
1. Replace grumbling with gratitude. Write down something to be grateful for and then review your list occasionally.
2. Call people who might have limited access to relationships.
3. Visit someone who may be lonely. Just bring a lawn chair and sit outside at least six feet away from each other.
4. Wear a mask in public. This point may be controversial, but whether you think it’s necessary or not, it is a way to make others more comfortable and be obedient to governing authorities.
5. Pray for those in charge of governments and agencies, pray for the church, pray for others. Sometimes when we pray it seems as if we think we ought to be doing more. Always remember that praying is doing something! If nothing else, it places our trust in the hands of the one who is both sovereign and good.