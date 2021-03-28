As a Christian, when it comes to facing off with those who advocate speculative theories of how life on planet earth began, I know I have the Bible on my side.
But I also believe common sense is a powerful ally as well.
For instance, it seems inarguable that, from the very beginning, both the male and female of every species had to show up at the same time.
That hugely complex feature of life is crucial to the existence and advancement of every species.
It’s one thing to imagine some evolutionary process having a tiny bit of influence on molecules and microbes, but when it comes to cows and bulls, rams and ewes, moms and dads, we can say it’s a no-brainer to believe that in order for any such species to survive, both male and female had to be there from day one.
The Genesis story makes it clear that is just what happened.
“From the beginning of the creation, God made them male and female” (Mark 10:6).
Life’s processes just work too well to be accidental, evolving over millions of years. How many generations of hens were there before the first rooster showed up? There had to be a carefully-thought-out plan — a plan that included gender identity. (Perhaps that alone should encourage us to prize and
protect our own gender identity).
Faith in the Bible’s account of creation certainly helps to answer questions about our beginnings. “By the word of the Lord were the heavens made, and all the host of them by the breath of his mouth .. for he spoke, and it was done; he commanded and it stood fast” (Psalm 33:6, 9).
“And the Lord God formed man of the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living soul” (Genesis 2:7).
The Bible account of the history of our world is authentic. I read a magazine article in which the author called it “sanctified science.”
It is said that many years ago Sir Isaac Newton had an exact replica of our solar system made in miniature.
At its center was a large golden ball representing the sun, and revolving around it were smaller spheres attached at the ends of rods of varying lengths. These were all geared together by cogs and belts to make them move around the “sun” in perfect harmony.
One day as Newton was studying the model, a friend who did not believe in the biblical account of creation stopped by for a visit. Marveling at the device and watching as the scientist made the heavenly bodies move in their orbits, the man exclaimed, “Why, Newton, what an exquisite thing! Who made it for you?’
Without looking up, Sir Isaac said, “Nobody.”
“Nobody?”
“That’s right,” replied Newton. “I said nobody. All of these balls and cogs and belts and gears just happened to come together, and wonder of wonders, by chance they began revolving in their set orbits and with perfect timing.”
Our beginnings happened when a warm, personal, intelligent being named Jesus came from his home in heaven and brought the gift of life to this tiny planet. That same creator God lives and watches over each of us as we make our way through this troubled world today.
He came here to live, die on a cross and rise again so that we might have life eternal. He has plans to come here again, to create new heavens and a new earth “in which righteousness dwells” (2 Peter 3:13).
I don’t think any channel carries better news than that.