Disastrous epidemics happened in the past to other people, but never to us. Or so we thought. Initially, AIDS only impacted certain groups. Ebola stayed in Africa and SARS in China. The flu epidemic of 1918 ended over 100 years ago, and polio was eradicated in the early ’50s. Me worry? No way.
Now suddenly we find ourselves isolating at home, washing hands and practicing physical distancing — our only defense against a deadly pandemic. Even after the curve flattens, life will be dramatically altered until an effective vaccine is developed. The unthinkable is happening.
I studied Western Civilization in college without learning much about plagues. Only now am I paying attention to diseases like smallpox and bubonic plague that could wipe out half the population of Europe in a few months. Wealthy city-dwellers only spread the epidemic when they fled to the country.
When I studied American history, I recall no accounts of European diseases decimating up to 90% of native populations. We studied what was called the “Whitman massacre” with no mention of the measles epidemic that wiped out half the Cayuse tribe, giving rise to deadly rumors.
As for scripture, Exodus includes stories of plagues, even if it does not use the word “pandemic.” It tells of the Hebrew people escaping from Egypt after a series of God-sent plagues forced Pharoah to “let my people go.”
Thinking about it now, the Exodus story is both reassuring and problematic. God certainly works for justice, with consequences when despots disobey, but what about God’s mercy when innocent children die in the process? We like the justice part, but want to skip over issues of “collateral damage.”
Jesus, however, approached physical ailments differently. The ninth chapter of the gospel of John begins with his disciples asking about a man who was blind from birth: “Rabbi, who sinned, this man or his parents, that he was born blind?” Like most of their peers, they assumed congenital blindness and diseases must be someone’s fault.
Jesus’ mind-blowing response was: “Neither this man nor his parents sinned, but this happened so that the works of God might be displayed in him.” No longer was physical malady a punishment from God. Instead, God was working even in this man’s undeserved blindness to bring about healing and new life.
As people in the midst of a pandemic, are we thinking like the disciples or Jesus? Do we ask “Who is to blame?” or “What can God do?” It may be helpful for scientists to know the origins of a virus or, in politics, to discuss best practices of governance. However, we are still in a pandemic, no matter what caused it or made it worse.
I do best when I focus on the response of Jesus: “Neither this man nor his parents sinned, but this happened so that the works of God might be displayed in him.” It pushes me to move beyond blame and seek the good that God can bring.
Throughout our community, people are making masks, supporting those in vulnerable jobs and being careful to not spread the coronavirus. Some are especially generous to those in need who may have no place to “stay home.” Teachers are coping with difficult circumstances, and churches have gone online to avoid spreading disease. Neighbors and friends are supporting each other with “love at a distance.” They may be stunned by this surprising situation or angry at some who make it worse, but they are doing good. They are following the way of Jesus.
No matter what our circumstances, no matter what or who is to blame, are we joining those who display the works of God?