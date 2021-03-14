Recently a video was shared showing a strange courtroom event.
The jovial judge had before him a man who ran a stoplight. The man also had his young son with him.
The judge took delightful interest in the boy and told him that if he could be impartial and fair, he was invited to help the judge make a decision regarding his dad’s ticket. The young one (perhaps 10 years old) repeatedly assured the judge he could be fair and helpful.
The judge had the boy come up to the ruling bench and stand by his side where they watched the alleged stop sign violation occur through the traffic video camera that had captured the event. Both the judge and boy watched as the video showed them (and the courtroom) that his dad had never stopped.
This is where things got interesting. The judge asked the boy, “Did your Dad stop before the right hand turn?”
The boy said no.
The judge said, “So your father didn’t stop. Is your dad guilty, then?”
The boy said with conviction, “No.”
The judge was surprised. He thought the boy misunderstood. The evidence was so clear, yet the son was unwilling to condemn his father.
The judge had the boy watch the video again, and at the end the result was the same. The boy agreed his dad ran the stop sign but steadfastly refused to pronounce his dad guilty.
The judge began to chuckle and stated that the boy surely loved his father. The judge threw out the ticket based on the judgment rendered by the man’s son, to whom the judge had shared authority.
In such an account we have a beautiful view into Jesus’ ministry of intercession. To intercede means to petition and request in behalf of another. Though we have all violated God’s will and are sinners, those who have placed their faith in Christ and repented of their sins are forgiven and declared not
guilty.
Our violations were sure. Our actions, motives and thoughts spoke for themselves.
But the cross of Christ speaks louder! His intercession in our behalf was righteous and just because out of his great love for us he paid for our violations. He took our guilt, sin and shame upon himself on the cross.
He took our punishment and died in our place. He served our sentence on the cross.
The Bible says, “There is no condemnation to them that are in Christ Jesus.” The Bible says, “God made him (Jesus) to be sin for us, that we might be made the righteousness of God in him.” The Bible says, “My dear children, I write this to you so that you will not sin. But if anybody does sin, we have an advocate with the Father, Jesus Christ, the righteous one. He is the atoning sacrifice for our sins, and not only for ours but also for the sins of the whole world” (1 John 2:1-2).
Because we love the lord, we do not abuse this loving mercy. Yet we are eternally grateful that “he is able to save completely those who come to God through him (Jesus), because he always lives to intercede for them” (Hebrews 7:25).
We are forgiven, loved, saved and justified by Jesus Christ the Lord. Now is the time to place our faith in him, take him into our life as savior and lord, and turn away from our sins.