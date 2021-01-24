Friends, most of us regret a time when we gave up too early.
There may have been times we quit, only to find out later that if we had stayed the course and endured, blessing and joy was only moments away.
Jesus taught that some who follow him would give up when trouble or worldly cares would crowd out their devotion to him.
The Lord has his own personal way of rewarding those who are diligent in enduring whatever hardships may come as they follow him.
Newspapers carried the story of a young boy who was dying of cancer. When asked if he was about to give up, the young man spoke of his relationship with the Lord, saying: “Why would I give up now, when I can almost feel the brush of his cheek against mine?”
The Lord was loving the young man, ministering to his heart in ways that only those who refuse to give up can experience.
The Bible says, “The desires of the diligent are fully satisfied” (Proverbs 13:4). The child of God is diligent and enduring in his relationship with Jesus because he trusts in his faithful character. He gave his life for us on the cross. He has our best interests in mind. He gave of himself to meet our deepest needs and longings, forgiving us and assuring us of eternal life.
The child of God is diligent in enduring faithfully because the Lord supplies the grace to do it. Though we are weak, he is strong.
He promises, “My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness” (2 Corinthians 12:9).
At the end of ourselves and all we can do, there is God. When we are weak, he only requires our trust. He takes up the case of his child. He provides the supply we lack.
He carries the one who lacks ability to take the next step. He breathes endurance and strength into the hearts of his faithful ones through the Holy Spirit’s life and power.
In diligence and endurance our deepest desires are satisfied. Our confidence grows in spite of our circumstances. We are deeply assured that because the Lord is for us, who can possibly succeed in being against us?
With such boldness the Apostle Paul wrote, “I have learned to be content whatever the circumstances” (Philippians 4:11). How fitting the song title: “Jesus and Me, we got a good thing going!”
Jesus, God’s Son, promised to come into the hearts of those who ask him to.
He comes to forgive, save and make us new! He transforms us into new creations. He will be your lord and savior if you place your faith in him.