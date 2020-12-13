As an early Christmas gift to myself I watched “Lars and the Real Girl” again a few nights ago. The story seems to be as clear a picture as any of what Christian community can be.
Lars is almost morbidly shy. While he is able to hold a job, he tries to avoid human interaction. He could share a large farm house with his brother and sister-in-law but prefers living in a garage.
His isolated lifestyle begins to change when he orders a “love” doll. Her name is Bianca and they go places together he would never go to alone. Nancy Oliver, the screen writer, was inspired by an actual “love” doll and she asked the question what if we treated the mentally ill with compassion and acceptance what might be the result?
If we were to take seriously the injunction to bear each other’s burdens and share each other’s joys (Galatians 6), I think we would have an experience very similar to the people in “Lars and the Real Girl.” Because the people around Lars care for him they welcome Bianca with acceptance and courtesy. Sometimes Bianca is even included on her own. The producer, Sarah Aubrey, says Bianca is a symbol for everyone in the community to get what they need.
Lars’ mother had died at his birth and the father who raised him was depressed. Older brother Gus had left as soon as he could. As it turns out Biana, too, was orphaned at birth. Dagmar, the therapist, provides a place for Lars to think and talk while Bianca recovers from her “low blood pressure treatment” each week.
Although Gus worries that people will make fun of Lars, that doesn’t happen, nor is Gus, himself, teased although Dagmar warned him he, too, could be ridiculed. As it happens, no one is harmed because of their kindness to Lars. Surrounded by love and accorded a space, Lars is able to heal. At the same time Gus, too, begins to heal and he apologizes to Lars for abandoning him and Lars forgives him.
It is worth noting that extending good will costs nothing. Members of the community don’t have to do much at all. They change their attitudes, which is, of course, one of the meanings of repentance.
I believe it was the Quaker John Woolman who determined to “live after the manner of the New Jerusalem,” although I have not found an attribution. What if we all decided to be like the friends surrounding Lars in our daily lives? I think we would begin to see change — quite a big change — over time. We, ourselves, would be different and much happier, more satisfied with the world, especially as we saw our impact.
Genesis 2:18 tells us it is not good for people to be alone. We’re created for community. We need to love and be loved. As he heals, Lars, discovers that Bianca is dying. When she has served her purpose, she is laid to rest and Lars moves to a relationship with a young woman who is real and alive.
People and communities have within themselves the capacity to make life better for all. When we are kind to each other and ourselves things change for the better. Lars and the Real Girl can be an inspiration for us a a bell.
When we are born with a gift — a beautiful singing voice, mechanical ability, empathy — we need to hone that gift with training and direction.
Sarah Aubrey says, “People want to do the right thing.” I believe her. What we learn from watching Lars choosing to love, choosing to return to community, using the help Bianca provides is that all of us can learn to care for each other better, especially when we want to.
Lars can be our guide, or we will discover one of our own. This story is a gift I want to share with all who are interested. Shalom.