Among the many things I value about building bridges across religious traditions is that I don’t only learn about others, but in doing so I enrich my own faith journey as well.
For example, as a Christian my appreciation for the story of God’s commitment to humanity is enhanced by participating in the Passover Seder with my Jewish friends. My understanding of God’s “still, small voice” has been broadened by sitting in silence with Buddhists. And, particularly in the midst of this pandemic, I am reminded of important lessons from my Muslim friends and colleagues who are observing Ramadan.
Ramadan is a sacred time in the Islamic calendar when Muslims draw themselves closer to God by abstaining from food and drink from sun-up to sundown, and by emphasizing charity to those in need. This year, Ramadan began on April 23 and ends on May 23.
Perhaps the most obvious lesson from Ramadan addresses discipline and restraint. While most of us will not choose to fast with our Muslim brothers and sisters, might we do well to limit our intake of “Breaking News” and political discord? Instead of a steady diet of fear and divisiveness, let’s consume news that provides the information we need, and hold back on stories which might tantalize us but aren’t very good for us in the end.
Ramadan also teaches us that struggle is universal to the human experience. While most Muslims I know look forward to Ramadan, none of them say that the fast is easy. It’s not meant to be. In the midst of struggle we sometimes find resources within us that we didn’t know were there, but can help us cope in difficult times. Conversely, sometimes we feel depleted and internal strength is hard to find.
So, it’s helpful to remember that we’re not alone. On one hand our experiences of this tragedy are very different. On the other, there are important ways in which this is something we all share.
I am reminded of yet another Ramadan lesson when I have been lucky enough to participate in the iftar — the daily fast-breaking meal that takes place when the sun sets. Often Muslims gather to celebrate the day’s end by eating sweet dates with their friends and family before sharing a larger meal. In these moments I’m struck with gratitude for things that I sometimes take for granted — food, drink, family and community.
Exciting new research validates the lessons my mother taught me in childhood. It turns out taking stock of that for which we are thankful really is good for us! This is perhaps especially so these days when we are confronted with so many stories of loss.
And finally, Ramadan’s commitment to charitable giving is something we must never forget. The world’s great religious traditions remind us to consider those in our midst who are pushed to the margins. Indeed, no matter how we finally get the upper hand against this virus, part of the solution will rely on us coming together across our many differences to look out for each other.
Quarantine itself is not just done by our family to protect our family, but for the positive implications each person’s decisions can have on a community, particularly the most vulnerable in our Valley.
It’s important to note that this reflection is written about Ramadan by a Christian with a non-Muslim audience in mind. But, let us remember that while their numbers are small, there are Muslims who call the Walla Walla Valley home. They are in the midst of their Ramadan fast. They are abstaining. They are praying. They are giving. They are keeping God at the very center of their lives.
Normally, at this time they are restored and sustained by gathering with their friends and community. This year, though, that’s difficult if not impossible. My prayers are with them.
My Christian identity has been enriched by my encounters with individuals of other faiths who have been generous enough to share a bit of their story with me. And, I like to think the same is true for them. In the midst of these upside down days we look to that which sustains us. Let us open our hearts and minds to new understanding — coming, perhaps, from places we would not expect.