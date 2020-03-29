It was a sermon by Pastor Nathaniel Malmberg which got me thinking. He was talking about the name of God, YHWH, which he shared is pronounced like an inhalation or exhalation of breath. It popped into my mind that often the first thing we say to someone in distress is “Breathe.”
In Acts 17:28 we are reminded that “In God we live and move and have our being.” So with every breath we take we are inhaling God. In some ways it doesn’t matter whether we know it or not. It is another reminder that God is creator, we are creature.
James Weldon Johnson’s poem “Creation” gives us a picture of God forming Adam: “Like a mammy bending over her baby, Kneeled down in the dust Toiling over a lump of clay Till he shaped it in his own image; Then into it he blew the breath of life, And man became a living soul. Amen. Amen.”
Even though we are told that God breathes life into humans, I hadn’t thought about it actually being God’s breath being inside of me. I do know that Hebrew is a very concrete language, which would mean within it breath is to be considered more literally.
Additionally, I know that all English words with spire and spirit refer to what makes us alive: We conspire (breathe together), we inspire (cause another to find spirit), we expire (die). We speak of people and animals and human endeavors being spirited.
I hadn’t put together the idea that when we refer to the “Spirit we are referring to what actually makes us alive. Even though I know we speak of God as Father, Son, Holy Spirit or Creator, Redeemer, Sustainer. Being sustained means we have something (Spirit) keeping us going.
Once we begin to consider that God breathes us into life and continues to do so until we breathe our last, the connection between Creature and Creator are indivisible.
Not only that, the breath of God has been breathed into all of us so we all are God inspirited, or God infused. Therefore, there is not any living creature not breathed into life by God.
We are all currently threatened with COVID-19, which can deprive us of breath until we expire. However, because of our common source of breath, we can conspire to find ways to turn what looks like disaster into an opportunity to experience a “flatter” society in which everyone is entitled to health care and a living wage.
We have recently seen that individuals and small groups can have a big impact on the world. For example, Greta Thunberg, with her Climate Change Movement has impacted the global community. Her lone voice demanding that lawmakers step up and make changes in laws so that there will be a world for her generation to grow up in has had far-reaching effects.
Even my latest spy novel points out that a few resolute gunmen in the Anglo-Irish war of 1919-1921 held off the British.
COVID-19 is a threat of a different sort, one which threatens both inhalation and exhalation. But if we remember that God has blown the breath of life into all of us, and we treat one another as the holy inspired creatures that all of us are, then we can make the difference for one another that inspires us to live, and enables us to breathe in the breath of God and continue to share that breath with others. So breathe!