The dictionary defines prejudice as a judgement opinion held in disregard of the facts that contradict it, like the irrational hatred of races, religions, occupations, countries, etc.
Sadly, this sin of prejudice has been with us throughout our history. It relates to pride. “My race is better than your race.” “My country is better than yours.”
It often starts early in life. Children sometimes hear their parents say things like, “Jews are bad,” “Blacks are bad,” ”Germans are bad,” “Catholics are bad,” etc. Because the parents said it, it must be true.
In the Matthew birth account of Jesus, two Gentile nations, Persia and Egypt, appear without a negative comment. In fact, the opposite is affirmed. The wise men from the East bring gifts to the Christ-child and Egypt became the safe haven for the immigrant family of Mary, Joseph and Jesus.
After three or four years the family returned to Israel but not to Judea, instead to Nazareth in Galilee. There Jesus began his ministry and encountered prejudice from the start.
He chose 12 men, each with his own prejudice. When Philip called Nathaniel to meet Jesus of Nazareth, his response revealed his prejudice: “Can anything good come out
of Nazareth?”
Philip wisely replied, “Come and see” (John 1:46). It was good advice. Some personal investigation is always a good idea before making a judgement.
While serving a church in Kansas City I was warned about the dangers in a certain “Black” area. So, when I entered that zone to visit a patient in the hospital I kept alert. Just then my attention was drawn to the intersection ahead of me, where the traffic was being stopped by a young black man who
was leading with his arm in hers, an elderly white lady to safety across that busy
street.
That event added a good balance to the first picture I had of the area. I came and saw, as Philip had suggested.
All the disciples,being Jews, held a prejudice against Samaritans. James and John’s feelings were intense. When a Samaritan village refused entry to Jesus, these disciples suggested to Jesus that they call down fire from heaven to consume them (Luke 9:54).
Jesus rebuked them. To leave his followers an unforgettable challenge of their prejudice, he made a Samaritan the hero of one of his great parables on the subject of loving the neighbor. Then he surprised his disciples again when they found him sharing a conversation with a Samaritan woman with a bad reputation, breaking the ethnic and cultural barriers of the day. (John 4:7-26)
Jesus continued to challenge the prejudices of his day by calling Levi, a tax collector, and Simon the Zealot to be his disciples. Zealots were an extreme party ready to kill tax collectors and Romans. Put these men together with common fishermen and you have a motley crew which Jesus called to “love one another”.
The healings of Jesus had no racist barriers. They included people from Gadara, Syria, Phoenicia and Rome. They were men and women, demoniacs and lepers. No ethnic, cultural or national barrier ever prevented an act of mercy by Jesus.
The early church followed this example of inclusiveness. Philip baptized one of the first converts, who was an Ethiopian Eunuch. Philip had no problem with a different color or sexual condition. Jesus’ last call was to bring the good news to all nations, and Peter, after he met with Cornelius, an Italian centurion, wrote that God shows no partiality (Acts 10:34).
Then, after Paul’s conversion the Gospel came to many nations. He wrote, “In Christ there is no longer Jew or Greek, slave or free, male or female, for all are one in Christ Jesus” (Galations 3:28).
The message is clear: God loves the world and everyone in it. We are called to do the same. Prejudice has no longer any place in our lives. We are all sinners and come short of
God’s standards, but are still loved.
So let God be the judge: “Will not the Judge of all the earth do right? “ (Genesis 18:25)