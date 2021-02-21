It is incredible how real biblical truth comes to us clothed in simplicity in the fundamental matters of life and death.
Well-meaning and scholarly persons read and study scripture. Still, at the grassroots, millions of people are not equipped to grapple with theological complexities. These are believers who operate in the realm of the daily, practical stuff of life issues. They work hard all week and depend on clergy to tell them and their loved ones about life after death.
There are those of us who tend to complicate and, in effect, obscure the obvious. God did not die on the cross to be a mystery to us regarding life after death on this planet. He speaks from scripture simple truth.
A case in point: We are confident, yes, well pleased rather be absent from the body and present with the Lord (2 Corinthians 5:8).
Absent from the body and present with the Lord. In nine short words, this statement answers all the grieving saints who ask, “Where is my loved one now?”
Furthermore, it puts to rests the notion of soul sleep, which teaches works of righteousness, end-times general resurrection to determine whether you go to heaven or hell.
It also corrects the idea of a purgatory prerogative. That believes in paving the way to heaven by praying and paying the way out of partial perdition.
Have you put faith in Christ for the forgiveness of your sin? Then when you exit your frail body of flesh and bones, you will immediately find yourself transported into the presence of the
Lord.
It’s just simple Bible truth.