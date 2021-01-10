While waiting in Athens for some fellow workers to show up, the apostle Paul “reasoned in the synagogue with the Jews . . . and in the marketplace daily with those who happened to be there” (Acts 17:16, 17).
Later he stood on Mars Hill and addressed a large crowd of Athenians. His message was designed to introduce these idol worshipers to the true Creator God. But overall the response was negative. In fact, some openly mocked him when he mentioned the resurrection.
“So Paul departed from among them” (verse 33). Period. He was no doubt convinced that, though recognized the world over for their Grecian wisdom, their supposedly super brains saw nothing of value in Bible truth.
But the next verse begins with a significant word: “however.” “However, some men joined him and believed.” “However” here means “on the other hand,” or “when seen in the larger context.” Paul’s efforts were not totally fruitless. “Some believed.” Two are mentioned by name: Dionysius and a woman named Damaris. The Bible never mentions them again, but let ’s imagine some possibilities.
What if, when the saved are gathered in the heavenly Jerusalem, and are bouncing with joy as they greet each friend and family member who is there, Paul spots Dionysius and Damaris. He calls out their names and soon they are embracing. “Oh, I’m so glad you are here!” Paul exclaims. “I left Athens pretty discouraged since you were virtually the only ones who accepted my teachings.”
“You really shouldn’t have been disappointed,” Dionysius responds; “You see, God was able, through my feeble efforts, to reach my brother-in-law and he won his whole family. Eventually a good-sized Christian church was established in their town. I plan to introduce you to them all as soon as there is opportunity.”
And Damaris’ testimony is pretty much the same. She says she was able to lead her whole family to accept the gospel and in turn they shared it with others who shared it with others, ad infinitum.
What I have just shared is fiction, but the possibility it portrays is certainly not fictitious. As the saved gather around the great white throne, and meet even one whom they have won to Christ, and see how God used that one to win others, and those still others, they will be filled with indescribable joy.
We will all learn that it pays to share!
We need to be ready to share a smile and a Bible promise with the discouraged, a truth-filled pamphlet with someone looking for a plainer path to heaven, and with others, the blessings received from watching a Bible-based TV program. Who knows what fruit those small plantings will bear in the days ahead? Right now, social distancing may impair that activity to some extent, but we still have postal services, email, the telephone, etc.
“Now may he who supplies seed to the sower, and bread for food, supply and multiply the seed you have sown and increase the fruits of your righteousness” (2 Corinthians 9:10).