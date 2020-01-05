I have never particularly cared for TV quiz shows, mostly because I was turned off by the kinds of questions. It seemed to me that the winners did not have to be particularly intelligent; they just had to have a mind capable of storing up a vast amount of trivia about movies, sports, pop music, and Hollywood celebrities—information that I personally found about as useful as a basketful of walnut shells.
But once while visiting in the home of a friend who found such things entertaining, I happened to see part of a show titled “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” I was intrigued by the fact that the rules of the show allowed the contestant to take a considerable amount of time to ponder his or her answer, and, if desired, even consult with someone by phone.
But no response was considered official until the contestant answered in the affirmative the moderator’s question: “Is that your final answer?” When that question is asked, the audience grows silent. A lot of money may hang in the balance. When the contestant finally says “yes,” the tension is even greater as the audience waits for the moderator to say, “You’re right;” or, “Sorry!” If right, there will be cheering and wild applause; if wrong, there will be groans of disappointment.
I see some parallels between that game and the game of life in which we are all contestants. The big question being asked of us is that which Pilate asked the Jewish priests and elders so long ago: “What then shall I do with Jesus who is called the Christ?” (Matt, 27:22). All heaven holds its breath. The angels stand on tiptoe, listening for our reply.
It’s not as if we were suddenly arrested, haled into court, and forced to testify. No. In ways uniquely suited to our personalities, the Holy Spirit brings Bible truth to us. We then have opportunity to study and reflect and to confirm or deny what has been presented.
What shall I do with Jesus? God is patient, but the time allotted for our answer is not unlimited. The day will come when human probation closes, when no more names will be entered into the Book of Life. Each day subtracts from the days left. I have a nephew who put it this way: “The merry-go-round is slowing to a halt, and we’re out of quarters.” The Great Moderator may soon announce: “He who is filthy, let him be filthy still; he who is righteous, let him be righteous still” (Rev. 22:11).
We may have drifted away from God--stopped attending church, reading the Bible, praying, etc. Motives for a turnaround are numerous. We live in an increasingly dangerous world. But the very best reason to reevaluate where we are spiritually is just what it has always been: Jesus loves us, died to redeem us, and wants us to be with Him forever in His soon-coming kingdom.
Our response to that offer is one of three: “Thank You, Jesus! I accept!” Or, “Don’t think that’s anything I’m interested in.” Or, “Not sure.” And the Holy Spirit could be asking just now, “Is that your final answer?”
The stakes involved are enormous.
