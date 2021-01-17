We find ourselves in a season of profound transition.
The pandemic that has shaped our lives for the better part of a year is simultaneously on the brink of spinning out of control and being reigned in. The seats of political power in this country are about to change, bringing joy and relief to many.
Conversely of course, others have been compelled to acts of rage and violence. And the doors of area schools are reopening, ushering in emotions of excitement, possibility
and more than a little apprehension.
How we move from one space to another — be it physically, intellectually or spiritually — can serve to either ground us, or unsettle us. Yet those moments of transition are too often overlooked. We tend to be distracted by what we’ve left, or where we’re going. Lessons of faith and spiritual practice, though, invite us to give attention to the “sacred in-between.”
Practitioners of Tai chi and yoga remind us that the ancient movements bring greater awareness of one’s body, mind and breath. And while the sessions progress through a series of named positions, the transitions between those poses are just as important.
In my own very limited, clumsy yoga practice I often focused on “finding” the pose, in hopes of a word of affirmation from my instructor. In those moments, I missed the point entirely. The practice isn’t about arriving at a particular place, but an invitation to be aware along the way.
Another useful example of sacred transition comes from the Christian narrative. John’s Gospel tells the story of Jesus bringing his friend Lazarus back to life, after having died and laid in a tomb for four days.
Perhaps understandably this whiz-bang, shazam story of raising someone from the dead gets lots of attention. It is not, however, Lazarus’ transition from alive to dead to alive again that resonates with me as much as the often overlooked portion of the story immediately before the miracle. When Jesus encountered Lazarus’ grieving relatives and friends on the way to Lazarus’ tomb, the text says that Jesus was deeply moved and then he wept. Didn’t he know how the story was going to
end?
The power of the story lies in its insistence that we make time for authentic presence, connection and compassion (even in the midst of moving toward our goals).
Finally, let’s consider the construction of the First Temple built under the reign of King Solomon. Building physical structures is inherently transformational, especially at
the scale described in this narrative from the Hebrew Scriptures.
The temple marks a transition in the very ways the Jewish people would interact with God. It was built as a suitable place to house the Ark of the Covenant, and the resulting structure was among the most glorious buildings in the ancient world.
Yet when Solomon assembled the people for the building’s dedication, he reminded them that, despite its inspirational splendor, God could not be contained within its walls. To borrow a term coined by philosopher Walter Kaufmann, Solomon’s temple seems to come from a place of “humbition” — the fusion of humility and ambition.
As we consider the myriad of transitions we face these days, let us consider these lessons.
First, our arrival isn’t always as important as what we are able to notice and learn along the way.
Second, in our haste we ought to not overlook opportunities for authenticity and compassion.
And third, in this time of transition, might we be well served to dream with audacious ambition about a world transformed — a world transformed from a posture of compassion, decency and humility.