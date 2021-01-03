The New York Times quoted author Marilynne Robinson saying, “America was, from the outset, a tremendous leap of faith. We tend not to ponder the brutality of the European world at the time our colonies formed, so we have little or no idea of the radicalism not only of stating that ‘men,’ as creatures of God, were equal, but of giving the idea profound political consequences by asserting for them unalienable rights.
“Our history is proof that people find justice hard to reach. It is also proof that where justice is defined as equality, a thing never to be assumed, justice enlarges its own definition, pushing its margins in light of a better understanding of what equality should mean.”
From 1600 to the 1776 framing of the U.S. Constitution isn’t a very long time to build a new country. But it happened. Through trial and error people build a country with laws they devise. But is each individual obedient to the law when tax time comes around? Or when the doctor bills arrive?
Maybe it’s time to look for imperfections, places where the law isn’t helpful for certain persons, because each individual must be addressed. If we haven’t been working on a “more perfect union,” maybe that’s something we need be thinking about.
There is quite a distance between man’s laws and God’s laws. Some of man’s laws suggest what we can get away with. Stopping for a red light doesn’t seem as important as looking out for someone’s life.
Man’s laws peek around the corner at God’s laws. God’s laws are about our souls and our integrity; how we treat each other and how we act and think.
God’s laws live before our actions.
Our world history has brought us to a confluence of choices. As world citizens we share problems. What do I give up if I choose to agree with someone? Do I lose power or agency? The United States provides food and health services to other countries, but does that solve their problems?
The Baha’i plan for the next step in human society is to develop an awareness of world unity. The United Nations has made great strides toward that goal, but politics too frequently interferes with their good intentions.
The European Union is also a worthy experiment as an attempt to create a larger sense of brotherhood. Service to humanity needs broader attention. It requires a spiritual dimension.
How could we imagine that our countries would want to agree with each other in a common citizenship? Still our nations have been united in many ways for years. During war times. We’ve had mail services open to all countries for years. Now we have Zoom.
We want many of the same things: clothes, food, cars, houses, community. We have whole systems of international games and competitions. We share many social and spiritual customs. The social anthropologist, Margaret Meade, concluded that each person needs to have a sense of usefulness and belonging in order for society to function harmoniously.
Yet, Baha’u’llah stated that, “The world is in travail, and its agitation waxeth day by day. Its face is turned towards waywardness and unbelief. Its perversity will long continue. And when the appointed hour is come, there shall suddenly appear that which shall cause the limbs of mankind to quake.
“Then, and only then, will the Divine Standard be unfurled, and the Nightingale of Paradise warble its melody.”
I wonder if our limbs are quaking yet? Are we wayward enough? How much farther off the charts do we need to go? Why after all these years of laws and treaties do we still battle with each other?
The COVID-19 outbreak daily illustrates our rebellious nature. An analogy to our behavior is seen in the time when Moses lead his flock through the desert. While that group of slaves must have been happy to be free from bondage, once they hit the desert, things started falling apart.
They were all excited about getting to the land of milk and honey, but the heat and the sand day after day wasn’t what they expected. They were being educated in a completely new spiritual life, while dealing with the heat and the sand.
It took 40 years for his followers to adapt to a life pattern that would lead a community to integrate spiritual laws as guides to their daily social behavior. After 40 years the friends were still feeling like beginners.
And now here we are with the writings of Jesus and Mohamed and Baha’u’llah. Each of these holy beings have contributed clues to the ways we need to envision a universal notion of the human race. But we’re not there yet. It will take every single person on earth to decide our destiny.
So where are we? In Marilynne Robinson’s recent book, “Jack,” the title character muses that “a soul has no earthly qualities, no history among the things of this world, no guilt or injury or failure. No more than a flame would have. There is nothing to be said about it except that it is a holy human soul. And it is a miracle when you recognize it.”
Says Abdùl-bahá, the eldest son of Baha’u’llah: “Until material achievements, physical accomplishments and human virtues are reinforced by spiritual perfections, luminous qualities, and characteristics of mercy, no fruit or result shall issue therefrom, nor will the happiness of the world of humanity, which is the ultimate aim, be attained.”