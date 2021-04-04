One morning in late February I was sitting in a chair reading when there was a knock on the door and a friend was there to deliver hamentashen cookies.
These filled cookies are in the shape of Haman’s hat and are a part of the Jewish festival of Purim. The festival celebrates Queen Esther’s saving of her people from the plot of wicked Haman, a high-ranking official in the Court of King Ahasuerus (Xerxes) to kill all the Jews living in Persia at the time.
Esther’s uncle Mordecai had facilitated her entry into the King’s harem and she’d become a favorite, but he’d instructed her not to reveal her identity as a Jew. Mordecai was enough of a loyal subject that he had prevented a plot to assassinate the king, but as a Jew, he bowed to no one.
When the king promoted Haman to a higher rank, he decided he needed people to bow down before him. Mordecai refused.
Haman’s retaliation for this “insult” was to convince the king that all Jews should be put to death for Mordecai’s refusal to obey this order. To save her people Esther risked her life in confessing her religion.
The king did not punish her; rather he allowed her and all Jews to live. Haman died the grisly death he’d planned for Mordecai.
The celebration of Purim includes a great deal of foot stomping every time Haman’s name is mentioned along with the eating of delicious hamentashen.
While Purim is a lighthearted, fun celebration, it is a reminder of how frequently one person or group of people goes after another to take and destroy.
“Othering” the victims seems to make it easier. We live on land that belonged (belongs) to Walla Walla, Umatilla and Cayuse people.
The Whitmans were sent to bring Christianity and the Bible to them along with providing a stopping point to restock provisions for white-skinned settlers of European ancestry. We know how it ended for the Whitmans. Half of the Cayuse people died of measles brought to them by the settlers.
After 400 years Americans are experiencing a reckoning. White people brought Africans here to provide free labor in perpetuity. The legal doctrine of partus sequitur ventrum, insured that children born to enslaved mothers were slaves ... even the freckled blonds who looked exactly like their slave-owning fathers.
There was no way out of this destiny until the Underground Railroad and the Civil War. However, Reconstruction soon gave way to Jim Crow.
Slavery was not new, nor is it gone. However, only here in the United States was slavery forever.
After Oprah’s interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Merkel, a Maori legislator in New Zealand said of course the Royal Family is racist. They were responsible for taking the land of New Zealand.
Indigenous people around the world continue to struggle to regain or maintain the right to their lands. A book by David E. Stannard, “Honor Killing,” documents “race, rape and Clarence Darrow’s spectacular last case” in Hawaii in 1931 after Americans had claimed the right to house the U.S. Navy there and Hawaii became the popular favorite getaway of rich American travelers, and settlers.
Thalia Massey, a socialite, claimed she had been raped by five non-white men. Following a hung jury, her mother took matters into her own hands by arranging the murder of one of the accused men.
Even now Hawaii exists as a tourist attraction much more than a place where native people can follow their own plans on how to earn a living.
Much like Hawaii, Guatemala was coveted for its rich land. Just as pineapples were planted in Hawaii so were bananas grown in Guatemala. Now there are cleared forests where cattle are raised for Americans.
The pattern is clear all over the world. The 10th commandment condemning covetousness is ignored, people are “othered” (they’re not like us) and lands cared for by generations of native people are taken.
Native languages and customs are destroyed or suppressed. This happened in Ireland in the 11th century when the Celtic Catholics were subsumed by the Roman church.
I dream of a day when the festival of Purim is celebrated as a story of the way things used to be. We have not stopped large, powerful groups from taking what they want from others and imposing their will upon them. We continue to honor the 10th Commandment in the breech.