Years ago, Christianity Today noted that although 71% of Americans believe in an afterlife, very few ever talk about it. But having just lived through 2020, often described as the worst year ever, maybe that percentage is rising!
We do live in a troubled world. We are deeply polarized politically and socially. Maybe it’s time to think more seriously about the options God has given us for the future — options such as heaven and hell. Regardless of what happens to our world at large, we have the privilege of choosing what our own future will look like, at least in the long term.
So let’s look at the positive choice first. What does the Bible have to say about heaven?
First, it makes it clear that heaven is a real place. It’s not just sitting around on pink clouds and playing golden harps. According to Revelation 21, there are walls and gates and streets. The prophet Isaiah says the redeemed will “build houses and inhabit them; they shall plant vineyards and eat their fruit” (Isaiah 65:22). What’s more real than that?
Heaven is real but far beyond our imagination. “Eye has not seen, nor ear heard, nor has entered into the heart of man the things God has prepared for those who love Him” (1 Corinthians 2:9).
The thing most of us find especially attractive about heaven is the list of “no mores.” No more hunger. “They shall neither hunger anymore nor thirst anymore” (Revelations 7:16). “No more death, neither sorrow, nor crying” (Revelations 21:4).
No more sickness. “The inhabitant shall not say, I am sick” (Isaiah 33:24). No more tears. “God shall wipe away every tear” (Revelations 7:17).
The Bible teaches us how to qualify for citizenship in that wonderful place. It reminds us there are not many ways to heaven. God clearly defines the lifestyle of its residents. “Blessed are they that do His commandments, that they may have right to the tree of life, and may enter in through the gates into the city” (Revelations 22:14).
“And there shall in no wise enter into it anything that defiles ... or makes a lie” (Revelations 21:27).
Those who inhabit the New Jerusalem will be those who just love doing whatever God asks. Those who love their sins would be unspeakably miserable in such a place.
Our American affluence has no doubt made heaven less attractive than when we stood around a wood-burning stove with a kerosene lamp on the table and a you-crank-it Model T in the driveway.
On the other hand, things like pandemics, earthquakes, floods, tornadoes, etc., pretty much serve to dilute our confidence in any durable, human-provided security. Earth’s calamities serve to remind us that we have no long-term future on this planet as it is. In fact, they serve as signs of the nearness of the second coming of Jesus.
“When you see all these things, know that it is near — even at the doors!” (Matthew 24:33).
It’s popular to believe Christians go to heaven and the wicked to their punishment at the moment of death, but the Bible knows nothing of that. When someone dies, the Bible says, “In that very day, his thoughts perish” (Ecclesiastes 12:6).
It pictures the dead as being asleep, to be awakened when Jesus returns, when “the trumpet shall sound, and the dead shall be raised incorruptible” (1 Corinthians 15:52-54).
There is a sense in which heaven, for the individual Christian, can begin now. We can have the peace and joy of heaven in our hearts now. Yes, even in our troubled and uncertain now.
Living with the reality that God loves us and is waiting to welcome us to a beautiful home in heaven helps move the dark clouds aside.
Let’s just remember: heaven is a choice we need to make every day. We do not drift into heaven.
And most of all, let’s believe that, through the strength of Christ, we can qualify. We can be among the overcomers.
Jesus says, “I go to prepare a place for you ” (John 14:2).