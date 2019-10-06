The Lord had instructed Moses to send a strong man from each tribe to spy out Canaan land and bring back a report concerning the inhabitants and their fortifications.
The time had come for the 12 spies to return. We can imagine families sitting around their campfires talking excitedly, perhaps drawing house plans in the sand. The struggle for survival in the wilderness is about to end.
And finally, after 40 days of waiting, the trumpet sounds the call to assembly and people rush to hear the spies report. A spokesman for the majority says, “It is truly a land flowing with milk and honey, and this is a sample of its fruit” (Numbers 13:27).
At this, two men raise a huge cluster of grapes. No doubt there were shouts of “Praise God! Let’s go!”
But the next word changes everything. “Nevertheless ...” “Nevertheless ... there we saw the giants; and we were like grasshoppers in our own sight, and so we were in their sight” (verses 27, 33).
At this, the people begin to moan and weep. Caleb shouts for attention. “Let us go up at once ... for we are well able to overcome it” (verse 30). But he is shouted down and some even say he and Joshua should be stoned.
Suddenly the glory of the Lord appears and God’s displeasure is communicated to Moses. The 10 disloyal spies will die; the rest of the multitude above the age of 20 will return to the wilderness and die there. What a tragic interruption to a wonderful story!
I have always been intrigued by the man Caleb. God said of him, “My servant Caleb, because he had another spirit within him, and has followed me fully, him will I bring into the land whereinto he went” (Numbers 14:24).
“Followed me fully.” That sounds like 100 percent. Here is a man who gets it right. Such a man deserves our attention. How does he merit such unqualified commendation? How can we qualify for such divine approval?
For one thing, Caleb did not face the world as a grasshopper but as God’s man. He saw himself a player on the winning team. The other 10 saw themselves as grasshoppers when compared to the giants of Anakim. And everyone knows that giants routinely walk on grasshoppers.
In our world today the Christian faces huge challenges just as part of the modern culture. In addition there are all the varied trials the Lord permits to come to him or her personally. The Christian must put aside a grasshopper mentality and see himself or herself as a child of God. “Behold what manner of love the Father has bestowed on us that we should be called the sons (and daughters) of God” (1 John 3:1).
Without arrogance, but with great humility, we must accept that designation. It gives us self-worth, but protects us from the disease of self-esteem. We are God’s men, God’s women, in the devil’s world. God said of Caleb that “he has a different spirit in him” (Numbers 14:24). Today I believe we should think of that as the Holy Spirit, whose work is to direct us to the Bible, the written word, and to Jesus, the living word.
When we do, we can say, “Thanks be to God who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ” (1 Corinthians 15:57). The giants of sin and temptation are not a problem for Jesus. All he asks is our cooperation. He wants us in heaven. If Satan makes heaven seem out of reach, we need to put away our grasshopper mentality and say with Caleb confidence, “God is with us! We are well able to go up and possess it.”
