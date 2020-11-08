We can’t really “see” the ocean. We can look on its surface, but we have no way of seeing its depths. We are unable to take in its full measure and vastness.
Yet the ocean is such a marvel to us that we can occupy ourselves for a lengthy time just enjoying the little bit of it that we can see.
Some enjoy the ocean because it speaks to them of the vast and immeasurable depths of God’s great love. The Bible teaches, “But because of his great love for us, God, who is rich in mercy, made us alive with Christ” (Ephesians 2:4-5).
A little boy was playing on the beach digging a hole in the sand with a stick. He also dug a small channel between his hole and the gentle ocean waves rolling in. With each wave a little water was brought into the hole he’d dug. A fellow walking by asked the little one what he was doing. He replied, “I’m emptying the ocean into my little pool.”
In just a few words the little boy described the daily experience of a child of God. We are continually drawing from his love. He is providing grace and goodness for each trial and obstacle. His grace is not only eternal, but his love is more vast than the ocean.
The Bible teaches that God’s love is beyond measure. It describes his love as “everlasting” and limitless. In a way, we are like the skiers or boaters who cruise the surface of the water, enjoying with pleasure and gratitude the measure that can be experienced. It is no wonder that we are commissioned “together with all the Lord’s holy people, to grasp how wide and long and high and deep is the love of Christ, and to know this love that surpasses knowledge — that you may be filled to the measure of all the fullness of God” (Ephesians 3:18-19).
Relying on him, each experience and circumstance of life allows us a deeper experience of God’s limitless love. The ocean of his love fills us. We are probing what it means to know him personally. We are personally grasping how sufficient, rich, satisfying and wonderful his love for us is. The promise is fulfilled in us: “We are more than conquerors through him that loved us” (Romans 8:37).
The ocean of his love begins to fill the “little pool” of our hearts when we invite Jesus to come into our heart as our Lord and Savior. Jesus taught that he stands at the door and knocks, waiting for us to open the door. He promises to come into our life, forgive our sins and be our Lord.
Right now would be a good time to invite him in.