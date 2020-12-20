On the night Jesus was born there was nothing extraordinary about his birthing moment. It involved pain and strained effort on Mary’s part, breathing and squalling on the infant’s part, all followed by cleaning and feeding, wrapping for warmth, soothing and holding for comfort.
Luke Chapter 2 also tells us that heavenly messengers appeared to shepherds near Bethlehem.
Without the angel’s message declaring the identity of the baby’s future role, there would have been much less to celebrate, and no reason to leave the sheep.
So much of what God does in human history is hidden from our sight and bound up in ordinary looking moments. Without the revelation of God’s near and active involvement we cannot even recognize what is happening.
Therefore the angel’s message declared what otherwise could not be known.
“Unto you is born this day ...” means God is on the move. God has not abandoned you. God has not forgotten that ancient promise to Israel, and it will expand to touch all the world.
Revelation is required because we cannot ferret out the secrets of God at any time. We have no ability to track the movement of God’s involvement with humans. In short, we cannot know anything about God unless God shares something with us by divine self-disclosure.
While that has happened in the past, it can also happen in the present and in the future. The Holy Spirit can help each one of us come to know the truth about Jesus in a personal way.
Revelation belongs to God and is under God’s control, and therefore cannot be relegated to the past.
In personal revelation God makes it possible for us to enter into fellowship with our eternal Creator. This fellowship cannot be manipulated to our advantage in any crude or practical way, but it can become an adventure for the remainder of our lives.
When we honor the birth of Jesus, at any time or on the day chosen long ago for this remembrance, we allow the birth to point us to the whole life of Jesus.
We see the great oak that was once a sapling, the promise that became fulfilled. By the grace of God we see his life story as demonstrating to us God’s gift of atoning forgiveness and reconciliation.
This gift is for every generation and belongs to the whole world.
We also remember that the birth was accompanied by messengers who brought both words of interpretation and songs of praise. This was a necessary disclosure. Without the angels the baby born at Bethlehem would have been seen as only another baby born at Bethlehem.
May we ask in our own lives for the revelation of the Holy Spirit concerning the person of Jesus? Yes. Please God, show us what it means that he is not among the dead but among the living, now given the heavenly position of honor and authority.
Through the Spirit this same Jesus reaches into our lives today, but so often comes without fanfare or angelic choir, using ordinary people, ordinary words in the Bible, and quiet moments in prayer or contemplation to address us.
Yet even in hours of distress there can be a breakthrough, as some Marines have discovered in battle — read E.B. Sledge’s “With the Old Breed.”
What more does revelation mean? It means that God desires us to enter into knowledge and enjoyment of God’s personal reality, that God the Father calls us to know Himself in relationality through the Son and in the Spirit.
God gives generously in moments of revelation. God creates new life in and through revelation. God invites you and cherishes your participation in God’s forever family.
When the angels sang to the shepherds it was an act of God’s mercy. And down the years it has become a song for all of us. Like the shepherds, you are not left out but invited to come and see for yourselves what God is doing in unlikely places.
The life that started long ago that night in Bethlehem did not end on a cross or a tomb. Jesus’ story can enfold and include yours, mine and ours. His story is bigger than we imagine or realize, but is never far from those who need to receive mercy and hope.