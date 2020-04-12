And these words came across to them as nonsense (Luke 24:11).
There is nothing like news from a graveyard to bring a man to his feet. The verdict is in, there is nothing left to say, nothing more can be done, the final chapter has been written.
“Part of the thinking in any culture suggests that death is the end, that the grave is the last stop and the finality of life is sealed with concrete, a rock, a boulder or some other impenetrable substance, so the body should never come out of its resting place.”
Surely the disciples and women who watched the crucifixion of Jesus thought this way on that first Easter morning. Obituaries — a recounting of one’s life — are blunt at best, such as, “Lazarus is dead.”
Our story concerns us with the most noted figure in history. But at the time of his death he was not thought of in that way; it was, “Jesus was dead.” One of those who knew him best, the physician Luke, can go back to his office of practice. Peter and the other fisherman can return to mending their nets. The others too can return to their old way of life. Jesus is dead.
Those once filled with an eager hope that he would redeem Israel, that life was really worth living, that their lives were meaningful and of value to God and that the eternal had actually entered time — now it was gone. Jesus is dead.
Now what? Gone are the power and miracles and eternal hope he brought. Jesus is dead. Ministering hands moved by servant hearts are no longer needed. Jesus is dead. Now this life that was so unusual, radiant and good has been relegated to the usual, commonplace. The grimmest of all tragedies has come to Jesus: he is dead.
As with our own lives in days of grief, in the grimmest hour as these, we too sometimes ask — where was God? Could not this God of which Jesus spoke and in his name did miracles see this injustice and do something? Is he unaware, unaffected, unable? Is he not the God of Israel the Psalmist says ”never slumbers or sleeps” (Psalms 121)?
Our souls cry out, our hurts are deep and our questioning drives us to God. Heartsick, discouraged, fearful and doubtful about what they thought Jesus had said and done, they were despairing about the future. If ever any group of people needed a miracle to change their lives, it was this group.
Nonsense was an initial response as seen in Luke. Here we have the first verdict: Nonsense. Have you lost your mind? They were wanting it to be true about his being alive. However, their fear and disappointment took over.
This mystery of Christ is so heartfelt the truth stunned them to the point of saying “Nonsense.”
But now this mystery is moving to a higher level where it becomes truth, when revelation makes known to the unaided mind — the facts, the truth.
It is a mystery no more. He is alive. We can listen to the rationalizations that present a nostalgic Jesus who was no more than a therapist going about doing good and healing people for free. But this is not the Jesus of Easter. He is alive and is not beholden to death. A dead man cannot save another man, cannot save a live man, cannot save a dead man, but a living resurrected man can save any man, He is the chain breaker, he is the pain taker and prison shaker and a jail breaker. Are you ready for a jailbreak?
And he said to them, “Do not be alarmed. You seek Jesus of Nazareth, who was crucified. He has risen; he is not here. See the place where they laid him (Mark 16:6). In the words of the old hymn, “Christ has burst his prison.”
Sometimes he has been interred in the cemetery of man outside the city wall, or those found in a church. Sentimentalism and nostalgia are also places to keep him locked away. Tradition can hold him as can philosophy, theology, organizations and church boards and their bureaucrats. Ambitious pastors who are building their own kingdoms taking from him the glory that belongs to him alone. Keep him at an arm’s length, seen as harmless, nice and without offense — manageable. Whatever you do don’t let him loose.
We like the tame Jesus these days. It has often amazed me how this Jesus could have a following that is acceptable to God without trouble. Scripture says his followers turned the world upside down, yet we are frowned upon and looked at by the religious elites as lacking sophistication if we follow him too closely. We like a clubby church where no one dare disrupt matters. We have become an image people over a pillar and support of the truth (I Timothy 3:15).
How can we follow him and not disrupt? No, put him in a tomb, box him up or lock him up any way you like — but he will break out, crash into the temple and scatter the hypocrites — heaven forbid. He will not be tamed. He is a dangerous man and still on the loose. He is not a baby anymore!
Now, let me take you to John Masefield’s drama, “The Trial of Jesus.” Procula, the wife of Pilate, receives a report that Jesus rose from the tomb. She excitedly asks Longinus, a Roman soldier, “Do you think he is dead?”
“No, I don’t,” Longinus replies.
“Where then is he?” Procula asks.
Longinus replies, “Loose in the world, lady, where neither Jews nor Romans nor anyone else can stop him.”
Jesus has more than escaped. He has broken, defeated and destroyed death, and its hold through his work on the cross and the indescribable power of God in the resurrection. Jesus breaks out of every man-made tomb. The gospel has power beyond definition.
How about you? Are you in need of an intervening from God? The power Paul describes as without measure. To those who believe, it is resurrection power the apostle says, the kind God used to raise Jesus from the dead and turned him lose on the world.
Think of it. Christ lie dead for three days. And then God’s power began to do the impossible — the blood starts to circulate, the pulse returns, senses are awakened, power beyond description is unleashed in Christ’s body and linen wrappings and grave clothes are undone, the linen napkin folded and carefully laid aside and forth from the grave he arose. God had been working the night shift, the stone rolled away, death was conquered and now all men could be free.
And now we have news, good news of all places from a graveyard. God’s last word to man is Jesus and the great vindicator of Jesus is the resurrection. God works the night shift!