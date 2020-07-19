Today we hear talk of a “new normal” — a lifestyle that those who survive COVID-19 will have to adjust to.
It’s generally acknowledged a return to life just as it was before the pandemic may be wishful thinking.
New normals are not new. Planet Earth has experienced some radical interruptions to its expected normality in the past. Jesus said in the days of Noah “they ate, they drank, they married wives, they were given in marriage” (Luke 17:26, 27). That sounds pretty normal to me, but unfortunately, the day came when their on-the-surface normality was interrupted by a flood that “came and destroyed them all.”
Their decadence and licentiousness had become so widespread and deeply entrenched that God no longer occupied even a tiny fraction of their lives. And as the waters subsided, the eight survivors slowly began to realize they were being introduced to a new normal — life in a world shockingly different from what it had been. In just under six weeks, a large part of their beautiful Eden world had been changed into one consisting of jagged peaks, deserts and huge oceans.
Jesus continues. “Likewise as it was in the days of Lot, they ate, they drank, they bought, they sold, they planted, and built” (verse 28). What better definition of “normal” is there than that? The sins of Sodom may not have been as widespread as in Noah’s time, but Jesus uses them both to teach the same lesson: depravity destroys. It is not self-sustaining. It cannot go on forever. So “on the day that Lot went out of Sodom it rained fire and brimstone from heaven and destroyed them all” (verse 29).
Jesus concludes by saying, “Even so will it be in the day when the Son of Man is revealed” (verse 30). We’re approaching that day. And evidently, on the day of his return, most people will be following, or trying to follow, the normal routines of life — gardening, building, shopping and planning their next vacation. But unfortunately, as Jesus points out, that day too, will find the majority immersed in the same lifestyles that led to the destruction of the antediluvians and Sodomites.
God does not approve the violation of his law today any more than he did in Noah’s and Lot’s times. Throughout history there seems to be some connection between man’s compliance with God’s moral law and what happens in the natural world. Could it be the suffering we see everywhere, the disease and environmental disasters impacting our world, might be less if more of us loved God enough to determine, in his strength, to keep his 10-commandment law?
We can experience our own new normal.
“If anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; old things have passed away, behold, all things have become new” (2 Corinthians 5:17). The Bible encourages us to live that life as we prepare for the coming of Jesus and a return to the Eden life.
“Now I saw a new heaven and a new earth, for the first heaven and the first earth had passed away. ... And I heard a loud voice from heaven saying, ‘Behold, the tabernacle of God is with men, and he will dwell with them, and they shall be his people. God himself will be with them and be their God. And God shall wipe away every tear from their eyes; there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away’” (Revelations 21:1-4).
That’s God’s new normal.