We live in a troubled and dangerous world, yet it is God’s plan that we live as long and healthy as is possible by cooperating with His guidelines for good health. He inspired the Psalmist to write, “With long life I will satisfy him, and show him My salvation” (Psalm 91:16). But is there any place where one can find God’s longevity plan being put in practice? Where is the evidence that it pays?
Both National Geographic (Nov. 2005) and Time (Feb. 26, 2018) have featured those areas where people live the longest--the so-called blue zones. Both publications included Okinawa, Japan; Sardinia, Italy; and Loma Linda, California.
Each of those people groups has some unique practices that contribute to their longevity. For instance, many of the Sardinians are sheepherders and walk five miles or more a day; the Okinawans are very tight-knit socially; and the Seventh-day Adventists in Loma Linda have their weekly Sabbath rest day. The great majority live to be somewhere between late 8o’s and early 100’s.
Let’s take a closer look at the lifestyle of the Loma Linda group, the only blue zone in the United States. That study, composed of 34,000 Adventists and funded by the National Institutes of Health, found that they live from four to ten years longer than the average American. Why?
First of all, what the Bible teaches regarding health is important to them. They find God’s plan for their diet in Genesis 1:29: “And God said, ‘See, I have given you every herb that yields seed which is on the face of all the earth, and every tree whose fruit yields seed; to you it shall be for food.’” Following that prescription means that their diet is composed largely of fruits, nuts, grains, and vegetables. They do not eat pork or other foods the Bible labels “unclean.”
But diet, as basic to health as it is, is not the end of the good-health practices on the Loma Lindan’s list. A proper amount of regular exercise, fresh air, plenty of good water, and adequate rest are also part of the daily regimine. And of course, alcohol, tobacco, and drugs (including caffeine), have no place in the lives of those long-lived Californians.
They recognize that good physical health is foundational to good mental health, that the brain does not exist in isolation from the rest of the body. A healthy mind helps to create a good disposition, good relationships, and good performance in the workplace--all contributing to their longevity. Bad health habits result in faulty thinking and acting and can ultimately subtract from the number of birthdays.
They know, too, that one’s social life is important. They have learned that staying involved with family and neighbors has a positive health effect.. They know when to take a break, but most are continually seeking opportunities to serve others and to share their faith as occasion affords.
Trusting in divine power and regular church attendance is exercised and taught to their children. The Geographic article cited above says that “Regular churchgoers appear to live as much as two years longer than non-churchgoers.” And the Time article says that “prayer has been shown to be powerful. . . . It triggers the relaxation response, a state of mind-body that has been shown to decrease stress.”
Doing what the healthy seniors of Loma Linda do to achieve their level of wellbeing requires effort and commitment. If asked if it’s worth it, their response would probably be that investing something in prevention means investing much less in treatment.
We might summarize God’s wonderful plan for longevity with the well-known text in John 3:16: “Whoever believes in Him (Jesus) should not perish but have everlasting life.” Everlasting life? Whoa! God really does want us to live a long time! And who knows? If enough of us here in the Walla Walla valley were to decide to live by the foregoing principles, we just might create another blue zone!
