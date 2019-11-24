A reasonable grasp on biblical history is a necessity if one wants to know how all the prophets, and what they had to say, fit in.
It really helps if you worship in a liturgical congregation where large portions of the Hebrew scriptures are read out loud each week.
But, holy cow, biblical history is a complicated mess. For folks with other things to do, getting a reasonable grasp on it seems all but unreachable. At least that’s what a friend said to me not long ago.
So I came up with this extraordinarily brief outline to help her out. Think of it as Fr. Woolley’s mostly true instant history lesson.
It would help if you had a few decent maps found in the back of a good reference Bible. There are a number of worthy translations, but the one most used by Anglican scholars is the annotated New Revised Standard Version (NRSV), or the older Revised Standard Version (RSV). Other traditions use other translations, but the maps in the back are pretty much the same.
Anyway, biblical history starts with the story of Abraham, who may be a real person, or may be a place holder for many persons, but the Abraham stories in Genesis date from around 2,000 years before Jesus. Most of us are used to using B.C. for the time before Jesus, and A.D. for the time after. Scholars prefer b.c.e (before the common era), and c.e. (common era), so that’s what I’ll do for this article.
Abraham and his decedents were alien nomads in Canaan (the land we now call Israel) for a few hundred years, and then migrated as a large extended family to Egypt.
Over nearly 400 years they grew into 12 Hebrew tribes. Then along came Moses, who led them on a roundabout way back to Canaan. They began settling in, displacing and mingling with the local population, who were not happy with the invasion. It was a violent time.
They lived as a loose confederation of tribes that came together from time to time under the guidance of judges who rose to power in many different ways. The last of these judges was the prophet Samuel who, about 1000 b.c.e. anointed Saul to be king over all of Israel.
Saul went crazy. David succeeded him, and solidified a united kingdom by defeating surrounding enemies. He was succeeded by Solomon who ruled in peace and prosperity, but after his death about 920 b.c.e. there was a civil war. The northern part became Israel and the southern part Judah.
So that takes care of the first thousand years.
Lot of wars and rotten kings, with a few good ones, followed. The northern kingdom was especially nasty, and about 720 b.c.e. it was overrun by the Assyrian empire, never to return. Gone forever. The Assyrians moved other conquered people into the land; eventually they became what the bible calls Samaritans.
The period between 700 and 800 years before Jesus came on the scene is the time of the great prophets. It’s also the time when the laws were codified; we find a version of them in Deuteronomy.
So, about 600 b.c.e. the Babylonians (Iraq) defeated the Assyrians, conquered Judah, destroyed Jerusalem, and exiled the upper classes and leaders to Babylon. There they stayed for over 60 years. It’s during this time and the century following that Hebrews became Jews and Judaism, as it was known in Jesus’ day, came into being. Isaiah and Jeremiah had a lot to say in these years.
The Persian (Iran) empire defeated the Babylonians and allowed Jerusalem and the temple to be rebuilt. It took a long time, and they did a poor job of it. Moreover, they had to rewrite the stories and laws that had been destroyed long ago. It’s when the first five books of the bible were put together in the form we have them today. It was time for Ezra and Nehemiah to have their say.
As the centuries rolled on other books were added, some history, some wisdom, some prophecy.
Roughly speaking, 300 years before Jesus, Alexander the Great conquered everybody to create an enormous empire. He died young, and his generals divided it into Greek speaking kingdoms that began fighting with each other.
The Seleucids from modern Syria took over Judah, then the Ptolemies from Egypt did, then Seleucids again with a creep named Antiochus IV Epiphanes who tried to make all the Jews become Greeks worshiping Greek gods. That was about 170 b.c.e. See how time flies?
A family surnamed Maccabaeus led a revolt to kick out the Greeks, and won. They rebuilt and rededicated the temple (Hanukkah), and established priestly control over everything. To protect themselves from Greek interference, they invited in the Romans. Big mistake. Roman rule began, and the priesthood fell to Roman collaborators of the Hasmonean family, which eventually leads to all the Herods of biblical infamy. They were never more than puppet kings, allowed to rule at Caesar’s pleasure.
During these years we get additional books in some Bibles called the Apocrypha, 14 books not in regular Protestant or Jewish bibles.
That completes 2,000 years of biblical history. After that, the New Testament covers only 65 years in books written between 70 and 100 years after Jesus.
And there you have it. Easy, wasn’t it?