From a prison cell to the people of Philippi where he had been beaten and imprisoned, to a tiny church struggling against the overwhelming current of their culture, amidst the horrific injustices of the Roman Empire that enslaved many of those they defeated, the Apostle Paul wrote that Christ “who began a good work in you will be faithful to complete it” (Philippians 1:6).
Their personal hopes may be dashed, but God’s work will not end.
In my lifetime, I have never seen Americans more divided by political differences. I was vaccinated against polio early in grade school, expecting that medicine could cure pandemics. I lived through and learned from the civil rights movement, expecting never again to see a crowd with torches chanting the “Jews will not defeat us.”
I went to a community college that was affordable.
In the early stages of the Cold War, we worried about nuclear weapons but not about betrayal from within our government. Now I hear some bright young couples wondering if they should bring children into this scary world or how they can afford to care for them.
In hard times, we need a faith shaped by even harder times. In unjust times, we need a savior who can overcome even death on a Roman cross. In conflicted times, we need a bedrock on which to build or rebuild community. That faith in the midst of injustice and fear is what St. Paul offers.
It begins by understanding that faith does not come from our own strength or wisdom. Instead, it comes from God’s persistence. Paul doesn’t say: “You can do it!” Rather, he says: “God won’t quit doing it. And by the way, you are part of what God is doing.”
It matures when we accept that bad things can happen to anyone, for those things happened to those of great faith like Paul. He is clear about the price of positive change. Nor does Paul offer a timeline or a road map, for he knows how unpredictable the future is. Yet he has also seen again and again that God finds a way. God never quits.
In 1988, devastating fires burnt 1.4 million acres of Yellowstone National Park. A couple of years later, we were able to visit and see the burn-out snags still dominating some of the landscape. By then, we could also visit the fire museum and learn how nature was already regenerating the forest and clearing away space for new habitat in the process.
Although fires are now even more common and destructive, we still see burned forest land beginning to come back as winter and spring approach. Of course, good forest practices and a reduction in greenhouse gases can help.
But the greatest asset is the nature of our creator that always works to restore and move forward.
When our lives and the community around us are tinder dry, we cannot always predict how things will go. But we know that God’s creative power never quits. Nor should we. He who began a good work in you will be faithful to complete it.