James Hilton published the story of Corydon Wassell in 1943. Dr. Wassell had been a medical researcher in China and then a Civilian Conservation Corps camp physician along the Mississippi during the Great Depression. When our nation went to war against the Empire of Japan, he served as a naval doctor.
He was flown to be with wounded American sailors in a Dutch hospital in Indonesia. How to get them out? No navy ships were available; some had been sunk. Merchant captains refused to take the most wounded on stretchers, and his every effort to get them out was thwarted.
But he never gave up. Finally Capt. Prass, in charge of a passenger ship, agreed, though they would have to bed down on the deck. The ship was designed to carry 200 passengers but was jammed to overflowing with over 600 passengers trying to escape to Australia.
Sailing in broad daylight, a Japanese bombing group sighted them. Three Zero fighters detached and raked the ship with bullets from stem to stern. Amazingly, out of over 600 only 10 human bodies had been struck by bullets. Immediately Dr. Wassell’s skills were needed.
The Zeros departed only because the ship was not their immediate primary mission. But the ship Janssens’ position had been marked and would be found again. The inevitable terror was only postponed.
So the outspoken passengers demanded to be placed on land at the first opportunity. The captain found an inlet near a village where he could let them off, using only one lifeboat because the others were riddled with bullets. The slowness was agonizing, but people were convinced the Janssens was doomed.
Four hours later the moon shown bright and they were exposed.
The ship was a mess. Dr. Wassell and a Dutch padre named Van Ryndt helped clean up. Then Van Ryndt shared Bols gin with the doc. At the padre’s invitation they prayed together, one in English and one in Dutch, something the doc had not done in a long time.
He simply thanked God for safety and asked for more safety, and a quick recovery for the wounded. He did not think much of his prayer, but when the padre finished praying they had another nightcap.
“I didn’t know you were a religious man, doctor.”
“Well, I’m not, in a sort of way, but then I am too, in another sort of way.”
The ship pushed on with no sight of land. Ten days later the Janssens nosed into the harbor of Fremantle.
Unbeknown to the doctor the men he rescued recommended his name for the Navy Cross, and it was awarded. President Roosevelt, in a radio speech, mentioned Dr. Wassell’s persistence and courage (the full story is told by James Hilton).
An admiral in Australia gave a dinner in his honor, and when Dr. Wassell spoke he gave credit to all the people who had helped, especially Captain Prass. “That man sure was a man if there ever was one. ... And then there were the boys themselves.”
Then he turned more personally to the admiral. “And finally, sir, there was something I haven’t talked to a soul about till now, but I think I ought to mention it. And that’s prayer. There was a Dutch padre on board the Janssens and every night after that first air attack he and I prayed. ... Yes, we prayed hard, and I don’t figger anything else could have got us through.”
We are told the admiral, startled, looked keenly into his face and replied quietly: “You might be right, Dr. Wassell.”
Please don’t get me wrong. I’m not recommending the power of prayer, but the God who is waiting for us to pray. The power is with God, who can respond in more ways than one.