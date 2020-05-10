Until it was pointed out in some devotional material, I had never thought about the fact that when Jesus responds to Thomas’s need to see the nail holes in Christ’s hands and can put his own hand into Jesus’ side he will not believe, he himself still bears the wounds of his crucifixion and death. (John 20:24-27) Every last one of us bears wounds of some sort.
This insight seemed especially timely because I had been thinking about how essential failure is in all that we do. I love murder mysteries. In them the detective(s) try to understand not only “who done it” but why, possibly how. In the process they go down many dead ends until matters are resolved.
A book with the unfortunate title of Napoleon’s Hemorrhoids has stories of close calls and inadvertent discoveries. Churchill escaped death from a bombardment of his sector while on what turned out to be a wild goose chase to meet his Corps Commander. A grumpy Churchill tramped the three miles back to his company headquarters to discover that a quarter of an hour after he had left, a shell had landed a few feet from where he had been sitting. Churchill often
reflected on this near-death episode and the effect of chance. ‘You may walk to the right or to the left of a particular tree, and it makes the difference whether you rise to command an Army corps or are sent home crippled or paralyzed for life.’
Alexander Goodyear stuffed the raw rubber he was working with into the oven so his wife couldn’t see he was still fiddling with it although she’d asked him many times to give up in order to earned much needed money. When he retrieved it, he found that the heat had changed its properties so that it was now useful for practical uses.
My teacher daughter Christine and I were talking about failure. She said, “Failure is not just a part of the game, it’s how you win the game.” We have to make a number of wrong turns and head down many blind alleys before we get where we want to go. The advantage in doing things that way is that we know how do it again. If we are wise, we attempt new things counting on failure to help us succeed at last.
Jesus willingly responds to Thomas’ specific needs. “Take your finger and examine my hands. Take your hand and stick it in my side. Don’t be unbelieving. Believe.” At that point Thomas makes a connection that had not been made to that point: “My Lord and My God!”
And for his clarity about his need, Thomas is labeled, “Doubting Thomas”, this apostle who took the gospel to India, this disciple who was ready to die with Jesus as they head to Lazarus’ tomb. (John 11:16)
I think the label tells us much more about our culture and our response to experimenting and failure. I believe that Thomas Edison numbered how many attempts did NOT work to produce an electric light bulb before one did.
The gospel, my book with the unfortunate title, murder mysteries all show us that continuing one till we get where we want to go as well as serendipity along the way are how we are discoverers and successful in life.
When we consider that the wounded Jesus heals us even as he bears his own wounds then we are given help in living with our own traumas. Of course, we will fail; of course, we will go down dead ends; of course, we will end up somewhere we were not intending to go. When we look around, we see we are a part of the human condition. We are not alone; and all the time we have a companion who has been through his own pain. “Doubting” Thomas is our guide.