A young boy found a small cross on the road. He picked it up and brightly remarked, “It is the symbol of God.”
It was commendable the young one recognized something about the Lord in the cross, but a more clear understanding was needed.
The cross is a picture of the wooden posts upon which Jesus Christ, the eternal son of God, died for the sins of mankind. The cross represents the great and merciful love the Lord has for every person because he gave his own son to die for our sins. It is the reason believers sing the song, “I will cherish the old rugged cross.”
By giving his life on the cross, Jesus satisfied the just and righteous nature of our loving but also holy and just God.
All the punishment that should have been ours fell completely upon God’s son in fulfillment of the scriptures: “My righteous servant will justify many, and he will bear their iniquities” (Isaiah 53:11).
The righteous standards and demands of God’s holy nature were satisfied in Jesus Christ shedding his blood and dying for the sins of mankind. He died for my sins. Christ died for your sins. We have all sinned, and the Bible teaches “the wages of sin is death.” Christ tasted death for all of us.
He died in our place and the debt has been paid. Guilt and shame are gone. Sin is defeated. The power of death is broken. There is no longer any condemnation to those who are in Christ Jesus.
The debt of our sin has been paid, and God has declared us forgiven and justified. He accepts us as his very own children.
What a magnificent love! No wonder Jesus cried out on the cross, “It is finished.” Eternal salvation is available to all who believe.
It has been reported that at a certain time in history, those who paid their longstanding debts would have a note nailed to the door of their house for everyone to see. All were to be made aware of the message on that note.
Because they had taken care of their debt, the note read “paid in full.” Jesus was nailed to the cross, and God has declared through him that our debt has been paid in full.
The Bible promises, “Believe in the Lord Jesus Christ and you will be saved.”