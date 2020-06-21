Scripture is pretty clear when it says, “In the day of prosperity be joyful, but in the day of adversity consider: Surely God has appointed the one as well as the other, so that man can find out nothing that will come after him” Ecclesiastes 7:14 (New King James Version).
One wonders if perhaps the church is experiencing a little adversity with the loss of being able to assemble for worship. As disheartening as this adversity is and noting the sovereignty of God, there must be a purpose in it. We can know for sure the Lord loves his church and invites us without duress to consider our current adversity.
Solomon put it this way: “Let us search out and examine (consider) our ways, and turn back to the Lord.” Perhaps in our downtime, we need to be reminded (as we consider) it is the Lord’s church, and his ways are above our ways and his thoughts are above our thoughts (Isaiah 55:8).
Jesus makes it very clear: “I will build my church, and the gates of Hades shall not prevail against it.” But why would he quarantine his church when he says, “I will build my church?” I think it is wise to ask God for wisdom rather than praying that the pandemic goes away and we go back to the way we have always been. What good is adversity if we learn nothing from it. Perhaps something good can come out of this horrible pandemic.
I would like for the church not to see this adversity as a negative, remembering that God is sovereign and there is a reason for this downtime.
Try to think of our downtime as a rebooting. We all know what it means to “reboot.” It’s when your personal computer needs to defrag or you reboot usually trying to get back online.
I have never rebooted my computer without the fear of losing stuff that I felt was very important. What about my financial records or God forbid I lost my photo albums? What about trying to reconnect with all my Facebook friends or lose the direct deposit of my retirement money every month? What if major changes appear on my monitor and stuff I thought was important is gone?
Should we consider in our church downtime and before powering back up that God is introducing what appears to be a new normal for his church? The church monitor comes up blank after the quarantine except for one seldom used icon, “The Gospel.” There is nothing to double click on except “The Gospel.”
Before the reboot, the church monitors displayed loads of very special icons: money, fellowship, meetings, music, kid’s church — all that work is lost. God has taken everything that holds the church together; it is all lost. There is nothing we can do but double click on “The Gospel” icon and read: “The gospel of Christ is the power of God to salvation for everyone who believes” (Romans 1:16).
That’s old news to a well-seasoned Christian unless they right-click and the church monitor explodes in displays of God’s sole purpose and his intent for “his” church — “the preaching of the Gospel.” Perhaps God knows people are looking for real answers, answers that can only be answered with the “The Gospel.”
What about my sin? What about death? What about this world that is obviously in bad trouble? Is there any solution?
Perhaps God wants the church to ask herself something: Where is the source of power you so desperately want?
The great Apostle himself says: “The gospel of Christ is the power of God to salvation for everyone who believes” (Romans 1:16).
Just saying and considering.