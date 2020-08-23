In January we celebrate the birthday of Martin Luther King and remember his courage.
King had a biblical basis for his message calling for national repentance. He affirmed that God created all humans. Therefore each person has dignity because each one is loved by God and offered eternal life in Christ Jesus (his Dexter Avenue Baptist Church sermons). Each one is offered forgiveness and hope for change in this life as well.
Because of this truth humans should treat one another with dignity and respect. Race should not be a barrier to giving and receiving respect.
In King’s day this meant white people should treat black (and white people) with respect because it is their due as human beings. The same would apply today to black people treating white (and black people) with respect. He was against all violence.
Strangely enough, in his day he was considered a radical liberal and in our day he is often seen as a conservative. Nothing about King has changed, but our society has changed.
Hear King again: “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”
Character involves behavior. Behavior is not totally determined by race or outside events but by personal choices. Choices determine or reveal the content of our character.
Furthermore, King never thought that one racial group was purer in heart than another.
All forms of hatred come from a condition of corruption within the human heart (inner life), including immoral racism. There is no individual or category of people whose lives do not need God’s forgiveness and purification.
The doctrine of sin is the most empirically verifiable of all Christian teachings. At the very least it means we are all in the same boat, we all stand in need before God. There is no room for pride or judging others from a superior position.
People of all racial backgrounds are capable of hating those who are not of the same ethnicity, though many do not. The Christian alternative to racism is having hatred removed by God’s forgiveness in Christ and receiving the Holy Spirit’s gift of love. Love can replace hatred and make new fellowship possible between people.
When Martin Luther King confronted the mean face of racism he challenged laws that were unjust. He succeeded in Civil Rights legislation not by diminishing the role of our nation’s historic Christian consciousness but by enhancing it in public discussions.
King’s dream was of living in a day when people are judged on the basis of their conduct and character rather than on the color of their skin.
That is the right dream. How do we get there? Not by shaming or condemning people based on the color of their skin or the conduct of their ancestors.
Where and when racism takes hold of a human life it is always a spiritual problem and requires a spiritual solution. King’s dream can only be achieved by having hatred, anger, bitterness and confusion removed from our souls and replaced with love for our neighbor. That gift comes from God through Jesus by the power of the Holy Spirit.
King’s dream is right because it enhances the role of individual (and family) responsibility and therefore enlarges human dignity. Every human society, whether Asian, African, or North American, has expectations regarding conduct. Among many leaders in the African-American community, Malcolm X also refused to endorse the idea that blacks should not be held accountable for personal conduct.
Any removal of responsibility is a spiritual attack on the person in question, one that refuses to see the person as responsible before God for ethical behavior, which is the transcendent basis in law for each person being held responsible for his or her own conduct within human society.
King articulated a vision of racial reconciliation that was built on the dignity of all parties. King did not vilify the white race in order to enhance the black race. He did not think that all whites are evil or perpetually guilty any more than he thought all blacks are righteous or perpetually victimized.
To actual racists he held out the biblical hope of redemption. Even racists can be forgiven and can overcome their racism through repentance and the help of God.
Because he did not treat whites with contempt he could extend his hand and ask them to partner with him.
King’s vision asked people to come together as equals on the basis of our God-given human dignity.
Martin Luther King never thought he could get everyone to the Promised Land in one generation, but I’m sure he prayed that we not lose our way.