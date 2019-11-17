Luke 16:1-13 is the parable of the corrupt financial manager. This parable confuses people and raises a lot of questions, and I may not get it right.
When Jesus told stories he sketched people in extremes so no one missed the point of his comment on their actions, or his comment on God’s response. He told about a bad manager of a rich man’s estate. Before he was dismissed he had to gather the documents and give an accounting.
There were two ways for him to survive after his downfall. He could beg or he could work as a day laborer. Too ashamed to beg, he did not have strength to work. So he changed the IOUs of every tenant farmer, and reduced them. This was dishonest, but it worked to his own advantage. Every tenant farmer was happy with him and could be expected to help him after his dismissal.
The rich landowner commended the “dishonest steward” for doing something cunning in his own self-interest.
The moral problem is, people think Jesus commended corruption. Not so. He simply told the parable and in the story the rich landowner commended this wily man.
In verses 8 and 9, Jesus explains why he told the story. He said the children of this world are more shrewd in their financial dealings in their lifetime than the children of light. “And I tell you, make friends for yourselves by means of unrighteous wealth, so that when it fails they may receive you into the eternal habitations.”
I’m not totally sure, but I hear this as: There are people who think there is no God, no life after death, no judgment or resurrection. They use money and wealth to their own advantage right now, serving their own self-interests.
But the people who think God exists and will judge the world in righteousness, and resurrect the just, act as if they cannot use wealth in their own eternal self-interest.
The implication is that wealth can be used here on earth in such a way that it benefits us in the world to come. Sorry if that sounds like a reward system, but how else can we understand Jesus’ statement?
What does he mean by establishing friends who will welcome us into eternal homes? Here I’m not sure. F.F. Bruce suggests there is a hint only a couple verses down, where Luke places the parable of the rich man and the beggar Lazarus. Lazarus begged at the gateway to the rich man’s house, and was so malnourished that there were open sores on his skin. But no one gave him food. He shared the scraps thrown out to the dogs.
After he died he was comforted in Abraham’s presence. The rich man was in torment and could not receive help. If he had one time given a coin or a good piece of food to the beggar, suggests Bruce, then Lazarus could have spoken up and said, “He is my friend!” But he had no ground for saying this.
Far from commending dishonest business practices, Jesus was commending a use of money that benefitted the destitute and honored God. In so doing, he shared the ethical approach of the Israelite prophets. He more than hinted that this was a wise use of wealth, with a delayed reward.
This may also apply to the gift of time and encouragement.
When this life is over, the use of our wealth will be over. Who are the friends who will offer welcome into an eternal dwelling? Are they humans or angels or both? Either way, they represent God’s welcome.
Let me use Klyne
Snodgrass’s summary of Luke 16: Jesus is not against self-interest here, just against self-interest that is short sighted and self-centered. True self-interest has an eternal perspective.